NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSO, a global Microsoft business transformation partner, is pleased to welcome Betsy Appleby, who has joined the HSO US team as Vice President & Global Industry Director, Public Sector.
In her role, Betsy will lead the company's public sector practice, driving go-to-market strategy and ensuring the delivery of innovative, value-producing solutions based on Microsoft technology. Betsy will work closely with marketing, delivery, and sales to ensure her team is addressing the challenges faced by today's federal, state, and local governments and agencies.
A seasoned industry leader, Betsy specializes in applying technology, building teams, focusing on challenges around acquisition, innovative contracting, and responding to demand. She has committed her career to working on public sector challenges. She began her career in the Department of Defense as a Program Manager where she had the opportunity to lead enterprise scale modernization efforts and later transitioned to working with system integrators and commercial technology companies.
"I am hopeful that my passion for solving large scale problems, making a difference, and building partnerships will add value to the HSO team," said Betsy. "I am eager to build upon the strong foundation that is already here to reach more customers with HSO's solutions to accelerate digital transformation and enduring modernization."
According to Alan Kahn, Co-President of HSO US, the company's goals for its public sector practice are to continue growing predictably and rapidly to provide increased value to governments of all sizes, and Betsy was the ideal candidate to lead the effort.
"Betsy has real-world experience with government programs—how decisions are made and how projects are delivered to provide immediate benefits," said Kahn. "As a trusted advisor to our public sector clients, that experience is invaluable in understanding how best to engage with them. With Betsy leading the practice, I am confident we can accelerate the time to value of our IP and solutions to have more impact on what governments can do for their citizens."
As an industry veteran, it was important to Betsy that she join an organization with a customer-first mindset. "HSO's commitment to customers is compelling," she continued. "In the U.S. Army, the Warrior Ethos is to never leave a fallen comrade, and it is clear that HSO takes pride in never leaving a customer behind. I look forward to working with mission-focused teams to support HSO's growth in the public sector."
About HSO:
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,200 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. To learn more, please visit http://www.hso.com
Media Contact
Amy Spencer, HSO, +1 6174855220, aspencer@hso.com
SOURCE HSO