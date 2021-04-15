BEIJING, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sold for the first quarter of 2021.
According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, for the first quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 105.009 billion kWh, representing an increase of 30.20% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB419.98 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.56% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2021, the ratio of Company's market-based electricity sold reached 57.32%, representing an increase of 24.05 percentage points over the same period last year.
The increase in the Company's electricity was mainly attributable to the significant year-on-year rise in power generation side driven by an increased electricity demand in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, given that the first quarter is the heating season for northern China, the Company's thermal power units saw a relatively large increase in utilization hours which further contributed to this growth.
The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:
Region
Electricity Sold
January to March
Change
Heilongjiang Province
2.908
4.81%
Coal-fired
2.586
3.94%
Wind-power
0.290
13.92%
PV
0.032
-0.64%
Jilin Province
2.267
2.26%
Coal-fired
1.792
-5.59%
Wind-power
0.332
32.75%
Hydro-power
0.000
-99.79%
PV
0.063
303.69%
Biomass power
0.080
79.96%
Liaoning Province
4.200
10.63%
Coal-fired
4.044
10.84%
Wind-power
0.119
16.11%
Hydro-power
0.000
-94.57%
PV
0.036
-4.89%
Inner Mongolia
0.068
41.44%
Wind-power
0.068
41.44%
Hebei Province
2.766
17.53%
Coal-fired
2.634
18.57%
Wind-power
0.122
3.35%
PV
0.010
-27.48%
Gansu Province
4.398
16.48%
Coal-fired
3.754
15.18%
Wind-power
0.644
24.66%
Ningxia
0.004
-12.07%
PV
0.004
-12.07%
Beijing
2.357
23.22%
Coal-fired
0.648
3.60%
Combined Cycle
1.710
32.74%
Tianjin
1.639
-10.23%
Coal-fired
1.160
-11.53%
Combined Cycle
0.477
-7.28%
PV
0.003
253.70%
Shanxi Province
2.871
10.55%
Coal-fired
1.441
3.51%
Combined Cycle
1.175
1.38%
Wind-power
0.073
——
PV
0.182
297.37%
Shandong Province
19.391
15.01%
Coal-fired
18.863
13.70%
Wind-power
0.370
97.59%
PV
0.123
47.40%
Biomass power
0.035
——
Henan Province
5.285
38.84%
Coal-fired
4.334
20.46%
Combined Cycle
0.020
-33.83%
Wind-power
0.925
436.54%
PV
0.006
1.65%
Jiangsu Province
10.218
32.16%
Coal-fired
7.889
26.64%
Combined Cycle
1.212
39.00%
Wind-power
1.058
74.40%
PV
0.059
150.89%
Shanghai
5.367
44.83%
Coal-fired
5.159
59.24%
Combined Cycle
0.201
-56.86%
PV
0.007
——
Chongqing
3.665
82.78%
Coal-fired
2.830
71.87%
Combined Cycle
0.772
147.92%
Wind-power
0.064
33.62%
Zhejiang Province
6.516
47.08%
Coal-fired
6.339
45.09%
Combined Cycle
0.167
230.68%
PV
0.010
-5.31%
Hubei Province
4.670
39.29%
Coal-fired
4.448
41.65%
Wind-power
0.179
16.64%
Hydro-power
0.039
-29.85%
PV
0.005
10.54%
Hunan Province
2.706
32.83%
Coal-fired
2.476
39.34%
Wind-power
0.175
14.14%
Hydro-power
0.046
-53.98%
PV
0.009
24.00%
Jiangxi Province
5.154
25.32%
Coal-fired
4.881
25.25%
Wind-power
0.191
-4.50%
PV
0.082
421.83%
Anhui Province
1.536
29.33%
Coal-fired
1.255
12.82%
Wind-power
0.250
232.11%
Hydro-power
0.031
——
Fujian Province
4.248
72.39%
Coal-fired
4.245
72.45%
PV
0.003
13.78%
Guangdong Province
7.174
122.32%
Coal-fired
6.262
94.36%
Combined Cycle
0.906
——
PV
0.006
17.77%
Guangxi
0.184
59.64%
Combined Cycle
0.105
58.57%
Wind-power
0.079
60.66%
Yunnan Province
3.048
98.60%
Coal-fired
2.903
117.43%
Wind-power
0.145
-26.45%
Hydro-power
0.000
-90.44%
Guizhou Province
0.071
-13.18%
Wind-power
0.054
-33.40%
PV
0.017
2385.10%
Hainan Province
2.299
-14.63%
Coal-fired
2.149
-17.51%
Combined Cycle
0.089
176.40%
Wind-power
0.021
-17.78%
Hydro-power
0.017
123.24%
PV
0.024
4.12%
Total
105.009
30.20%
For the first quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 0.6 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.
The Company's new projects which have commenced operation in the first quarter of 2021 are as follows:
(in MW)
Type
controlled installed
capacity
equity-based installed
capacity
Wind-power
421.55
383.96
Biomass
30.00
24.00
Total
451.55
407.96
In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the first quarter of 2021.
Based on the above, as of 31 March 2021, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 113,805 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 99,570 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,805 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 99,570 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
