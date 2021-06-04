Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Salvatore Insurance Brokers Ltd. (Salvatore Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada, Salvatore Insurance is a family-owned insurance agency providing clients in Atlantic Canada commercial insurance. They specialize in the transportation industry, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities in commercial auto and fleet. Christina Salvatore, President of Salvatore Insurance, and their team will join the Atlantic Region and report to Susan Murphy, President of Hub Ontario.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

CONTACT: 

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

 

SOURCE Hub International Limited

