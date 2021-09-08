ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HudsonLake, an award-winning, full-service strategic and creative communications firm, is growing its capabilities with the addition of Grant McLaughlin, a seasoned change management, corporate transformation and strategic communications executive and four other communications professionals located across the country.
McLaughlin joins HudsonLake's executive team after more than 20 years at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he built the firm's strategic communications and change management capability, serving public sector, private sector and not-for-profit clients. Later, he served as Booz Allen's Chief Marketing + Communications Officer overseeing the 100+ year global technology integrator's rebranding and digital transformation for employee engagement and client communications.
"Clients turn to us to develop, scale and execute complex, multi-faceted engagement campaigns," says Cynthia Hudson, founder, board chair and CEO of HudsonLake. "Grant's experience guiding organizations through extraordinary transformation, rebranding and public outreach initiatives is valuable to the evolving needs of our clients. They will benefit greatly from his strategic mindset and talent for identifying and addressing gaps and opportunities."
McLaughlin says, "HudsonLake's client portfolio, business model and culture makes it different from others in the space. As organizations come to grips with a dramatically changing work environment, HudsonLake helps them figure it out and engage key stakeholders with fresh ideas, high quality deliverables and speed of execution that you just don't see from other firms."
Also joining HudsonLake's strategic communications practice are Milford, Connecticut-based Alicia DiGennaro, formerly head of communications at Hubbell Incorporated, and Ryan Short, a Portland, Oregon-based internal communications specialist and former head of corporate communications at Lattice Semiconductor. Joining HudsonLake's creative services practice is Dallas-based Erica Tolbert, a former video production designer with JCPenney, and Callie McPhail, a former HudsonLake intern based at the firm's Alexandria headquarters. Click here to learn more about them and the rest of the HudsonLake team.
About HudsonLake
HudsonLake is a full-service communications firm, specializing in transformative workplace communications with more than 30 professionals in markets across Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Portland, Oregon. Known for its unparalleled, in-depth experience, clients turn to us for our hands-on approach and expert, senior-level counsel to manage multi-faceted, complex and highly-sensitive organizational initiatives. Boasting a full suite of strategic communication and creative services, we serve clients from Fortune 50 corporations to regional healthcare providers, industry associations and non-profit organizations throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.HudsonLake.com.
