DENVER, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RemoteLock, the leading provider of universal access control, today announced it has welcomed Hull McKinnon as chief financial officer (CFO). In his role, McKinnon will serve as a member of the executive leadership team as well as lead the finance and accounting team.
Before joining RemoteLock, McKinnon served as CFO/COO at GutCheck, an agile market research technology company serving the world's leading brands, where he helped scale the organization. McKinnon also held prior positions as partner and CFO at Crestone Capital, an ultra-high net worth multi-family investment office managing over $2 billion in assets, and as general partner at Altira Group, a technology-focused venture fund, where he helped establish the firm and a successful brand of investment funds managing $300 million in assets. He has also served on the board of nine private equity backed, multinational, high growth companies. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The College of William and Mary and is a certified public accountant (CPA).
"Hull is a financial strategist with an extensive background building and growing companies," said RemoteLock CEO, Nolan Mondrow. "His executive level experience in finance and operations give him keen insights that will help RemoteLock navigate our path of accelerated growth. We are thrilled to have him as part of the RemoteLock team."
RemoteLock's universal access control platform allows users to remotely control access for renters, guests, employees and contractors—saving time and money. RemoteLock provides ultimate flexibility—the ability to control any door using various credential types with locks from all leading manufacturers—all from one dashboard.
For more information, visit http://www.remotelock.com.
About RemoteLock
RemoteLock (http://www.remotelock.com) sets the standard in universal access control with its easy-to-use, scalable, and future-proof software. It provides users the ultimate in flexibility and control—so they can easily grant any person access to any space, from anywhere. RemoteLock manages leading smart locks and access control hardware and can be integrated with its customers' essential software systems. RemoteLock is committed to being the last access management partner our customers will need. Headquartered in Denver, CO, RemoteLock has customers in over 65 countries.
Media Contact
RemoteLock Marketing, RemoteLock, +1 877-254-5625, marketing@remotelock.com
SOURCE RemoteLock