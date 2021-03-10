WHEATON, Ill., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College will help churches, organizations, and individuals learn how to assess and address the spiritual, emotional, and practical care needs of others during the second annual online Spiritual First Aid Summit on Thursday, March 11. The COVID-19 Memorial Service will close the online event. Registration is open at spiritualfirstaidsummit.com.
"As the pandemic wears on—with over 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States—the spiritual and emotional needs around us are great and growing," said HDI founder Jamie Aten, Ph.D., Executive Director, Humanitarian Disaster Institute and Blanchard Chair of Humanitarian & Disaster Leadership at Wheaton College. "The COVID-19 Memorial Service will help a world stricken by the pandemic to begin the process of walking through grief toward hope."
Available to access for free on or after March 11, the virtual event will include messages from dynamic speakers, as well as free tools and resources designed to support those who provide care or support to others. Upon registering, summit attendees will receive access to a live event page. After the event concludes, content will be available for ongoing access online.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Walter Kim, Ph.D., President, National Association of Evangelicals
- Rick Warren, Pastor, Saddleback Church
- Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., Director, National Institutes of Health
- Nona Jones, Author, Pastor, and Entrepreneur, NonaJones.com
- Nicole Baker Fulgham, Founder, The Expectations Project
- Kenneth G. Hodder, Commander, The Salvation Army
- Carole Bremer-Bennett, US Executive Director, World Renew
- Francesca Battistelli, Christian recording artist
- Kent Annan, M.Div., Director, Humanitarian and Disaster Leadership program, Humanitarian Disaster Institute, Wheaton College
- Jamie Aten, Ph.D., Founder and Executive Director, Humanitarian Disaster Institute and Blanchard Chair of Humanitarian & Disaster Leadership, Wheaton College
Speakers will share reflections, Scripture readings, music, and short messages to encourage and uplift attendees.
Follow the hashtag #SpiritualFirstAid for event information, as well as for resources to help churches provide spiritual, emotional, and practical care during the ongoing COVID pandemic and beyond.
