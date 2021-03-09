MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HLRBO contin es to make the process of renting a hunting lease as simple as possible by improving its website and investing in new partnerships.
The newest feature HLRBO is rolling out is called "Direct Contact," and it allows hunters to call or text landowners directly while allowing landowners to keep their phone numbers private.
HLRBO CEO Heath Schubert said, "One of the biggest challenges we have had is hunters just want to call and talk to the landowner directly, but landowners do not want to list their phone numbers. Direct Contact is our solution to that pervasive challenge."
Easing the burden of communication between hunter and landowner is the latest reason HLRBO is North America's premier hunting lease network, as the company continues on its mission to offer an all-in-one platform connecting hunters and landowners.
HLRBO is also excited to announce two new partnerships just in time for the spring season. The first is with Merk Farms Hunting, which is one of the largest and most active lease management companies in Kentucky and Indiana. They company also acquires and manages hunting leases in Tennessee, Illinois, and Ohio.
Merk Farms Hunting Owner Stephen Ruckman said, "Finding new hunting land is a very difficult process. We have about 10 years of experience in the Region and while we may not have exactly what you are looking for we will more than likely be the one to find it."
HLRBO is also partnering with the American Hunting Lease Association to offer hunting leasing liability insurance and making them their preferred partner. The American Hunting Lease Association has been committed to creating opportunities for hunters and landowners by developing the tools and resources they need to safely and successfully gain/grant access to private land.
These new partnerships and the new communication feature are two more ways HLRBO continues to be the premier online hunting lease network where finding leases nationwide and communicating with landowners has never been easier.
HLRBO lists hunting leases by private landowners, corporate landowners, game farms, and hunting clubs. Find out more at http://www.hlrbo.com
About HLRBO
HLRBO is the premier online hunting lease network. HLRBO'S mission is to be the first stop for hunters searching for a place to hunt. To fulfill that mission HLRBO provides listing options for private land owners, hunting businesses, hunting guides, and public land. HLRBO provides the flexibility for land owners and businesses to set their pricing and availability based on a traditional year lease, a monthly rental, weekly rental, daily rental, and even by hunting season. This makes it easier than ever for hunters to find the hunting opportunity they are searching for while giving land owners and businesses the flexibility they desire.
About Merk Farms Hunting
Merk Farms Hunting was founded in 2007 as a semi-guided outfitting service on a mix of family and lease land in Southern Indiana. Today, the company is the fastest growing hunting lease management company in the U..S., with a footprint of more than 40,000 acres across four states with more being added all of the time. Merk Farms Hunting is proud to provide a wide range of services to hunters and landowners including land leasing, property/lease maintenance and management, private land finding services and more.
About The American Hunting Lease Association
Since 2010, the American Hunting Lease Association has been committed to creating opportunities for hunters and landowners by developing the tools and resources they need to safely and successfully gain/grant access to private land. The organization provides liability programs for private hunt clubs, guides, and outfitters, and landowners to make it possible for hunters to enjoy the great sport of hunting, while providing landowners with security, confidence, and peace of mind.
Media Contact
Heath Schubert, HLRBO, (855) 664-6676, media@hlrbo.com
SOURCE HLRBO