FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JourneyGuide, Inc., an innovative retirement income planning software provider announced that it recently provided 15 licenses of JourneyGuide Planning Software to Huntington University for use in the Business program. The software is a cutting-edge, nationally recognized, comprehensive retirement planning tool for use in financial planning.
"We are excited to give Huntington University students a glimpse into the world of financial advisory services using our best-in-class retirement planning software," said Gary Moorman, Head of Business Development and Sales at JourneyGuide. "We also appreciate the opportunity to positively impact someone's future career choices."
"We are pleased to provide such a powerful retirement income planning tool to Huntington University's personal financial planning curriculum," said Michael Smith, President and Co-Founder of JourneyGuide. "Equipping students with the tools to facilitate the new retirement income paradigm is critical to the long-term success of retirement income planning and puts Huntington University students in a better position to succeed in their financial planning career."
"We are grateful for the opportunity to utilize JourneyGuide Planning Software in the Huntington University business program. Using this software allows us to teach retirement planning concepts in a contemporary way and help prepare our students for careers in the financial services industry. Recently, we integrated JourneyGuide into our Personal Finance course, and students found it beneficial," said Brock Zehr, DBA, associate professor of business and economics and MBA program director. One student stated, "I learned that there are many different variables that contribute to a successful retirement plan. There are many ways that people can accomplish specific goals. No one's goals will be the same, and no one's plan will look the same."
"It is particularly exciting for HU to connect with JourneyGuide as we share a commitment to the development of talent and opportunities in our NE Indiana region," commented Ann McPherren, EdD, chairperson and professor of business and economics.
To learn more about JourneyGuide visit https://www.journeyguideplanning.com.
To learn more about Huntington University visit https://www.huntington.edu.
Media Contact
Gary Moorman, JourneyGuide, Inc., 260-263-0107, glmoorman@journeyguideplanning.com
SOURCE JourneyGuide, Inc.