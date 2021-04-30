PHOENIX, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hydrate IV Bar Arcadia is partnering with Phoenix Children's Hospital now through the end of June to donate a portion of its sales of its Katie Cocktail to one of the largest pediatric healthcare systems in the country.
"I am so honored we are able to work with a foundation so close to our hearts," says Mary Butterfield, franchise owner of Hydrate IV Bar Arcadia. "Phoenix Children's Hospital is a staple in many local families' lives, and to be able to give back to those who have impacted so many lives around us is inspiring."
With every Katie Cocktail purchased, Hydrate IV Bar Arcadia will donate $5 to Phoenix Children's Hospital. The Katie Cocktail is founder Katie Wafer's favorite IV treatment. After years of custom-ordering "The Katie," Wafer decided to add it to the menu for clients who always ask her what she recommends. It is a Myers Cocktail with a kick — an exclusive treatment with b-complex, b5, b6, b12, zinc, calcium, magnesium, glutathione and a double dose of vitamin C and retails for $229. The Butterfield family has also agreed to match an additional $5 per purchase, and Hydrate IV Bar customers will also be given the option to donate additional funds in store or online.
"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Hydrate IV Bar Arcadia," said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation. "We have seen the impact they have had in just a short time since opening in our local community, and we are honored they are willing and able to support our community through this generous donation."
In addition to giving back a portion of its proceeds, Hydrate IV Bar is also offering all Phoenix Children's Hospital employees in for 50 percent off any service during the month of May in honor of National Nurses Month.
Hydrate IV Bar opened in March at the Arcadia Village shopping center located at 3925 E. Camelback Road. The location offers a curated menu of vitamin-infused IVs and injections for wellness, recovery, and beauty. The Arcadia location also works with award-winning naturopathic physician, Dr. Steven Sorr, who is recognized as a leader in regenerative medicine. With relaxing chairs, soothing music and an experienced medical team to keep clients comfortable, Hydrate IV Bar is a place for Valley residents to relax, recharge and refresh their routines.
About Hydrate IV Bar
Hydrate IV Bar is a collection of IV therapy spas promoting wellness from within since 2016. With comfortable chairs, soothing music and a menu of services for illness, wellness, recovery, and beauty, Hydrate IV Bar is a place for you to relax, recharge and refresh your routine. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Hydrate IV Bar recently launched their nationwide franchise program. Hydrate IV Bar Arcadia offers similar services and overall experiences as the other locations, but includes a touch of Arizona's desert influences. For more information, please visit http://www.hydrateivbar.com/arizona/arcadia/.
