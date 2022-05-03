GenH2 Founder and CEO Cody Bateman to be a Featured Speaker at Event, May 9-12 at Long Beach, California Convention Center
TITUSVILLE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenH2, a leader in hydrogen infrastructure, announced today that it is a Silver Sponsor of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo taking place May 9-12 at the Long Beach Convention Center in California. The ACT Expo showcases today's most advanced vehicles, fuels and technologies. GenH2 will be exhibiting at Booth #557.
Attendees at ACT will gain firsthand insight on the business case for innovative technologies, advanced powertrains, and new energy sources from North America's leading fleet operators and top industry executives, including GenH2 Founder and CEO Cody Bateman, who will be a featured speaker at the event. Bateman will lead a Hydrogen Workshop titled "Hydrogen Fuel Supply and Fueling Strategies" on Monday May 9 from 1:00pm-2:00pm.
As the Founder and CEO of GenH2, Bateman is widely recognized as a leader in the field of hydrogen infrastructure research and development and is an outspoken advocate for the Hydrogen Economy.
Bateman is a businessman, scientist, and philanthropist. He has founded several startups including Advantek Research, providing engineering solutions for the DoE, and Cryotek, a leader in cryogenic engineering focusing on the technological commercialization of hydrogen for vehicles, drones, maritime applications, and supply infrastructure.
"I'm looking forward to the ACT expo this year as the spotlight continues to shine on hydrogen as a key energy resource for the future, thanks to the concerted efforts of the DOE, in partnership with industry and academia," said Bateman. "The ACT community is committed to deploying hydrogen and building a hydrogen infrastructure and I'm honored to be a part of this critical movement."
About GenH2
GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers that possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. GenH2 is focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production and storage of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2 has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at http://www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.
