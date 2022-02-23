TITUSVILLE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenH2, a premier provider of hydrogen infrastructure, today announced the company's acquisition of Pratt Plastics, an established fabrication and manufacturing company located in Titusville, Florida. The acquisition, which took place on January 24, 2022, provides
GenH2 direct manufacturing abilities with the latest technology in high precision, automated computerized numerical control (CNC) equipment and laser cutters, in addition to a proven manufacturing process.
This experience combined with Pratt Plastic's background in OSHA safety training, engineering, robotics, rapid-prototyping in thermal plastics, and automated processes, will support the commercialization for mass producing GenH2's patented infrastructure solutions for the new hydrogen economy.
"As GenH2 continues to grow and seek out opportunities to commercialize our technology, it is critical that we have the capability to go right from patent to production and mass produce quickly, accurately, and locally," said Cody Bateman, founder and CEO of GenH2. "The acquisition of Pratt Plastics gives us best-in-class resources, industry experts, and processes to produce mass quantities of components and finished products in our own facility, with shorter lead time, and no potential supply chain-related delays."
As part of the acquisition, Pratt Plastics, which was founded in 2012 by Richard and Danielle Pratt, will be fully dedicated to manufacturing for GenH2. Past Pratt Plastics customers include Disney, Universal, Kennedy Space Center, Northrup Grumman, Publix, as well as other established brands. Having operated locally in Brevard County for over a decade, the Pratts bring deep community ties as well as strong local and federal government relationships.
"We are excited to marry the synergy between GenH2's phenomenal concept and our capabilities to build components and allow mass production under one roof," said Richard Pratt, who is now Vice President of Fabrication and Manufacturing for GenH2. "For us, we love having the opportunity to move into a clean energy future. Our training, technology and capabilities added to GenH2's existing engineering means GenH2 can continue their research and innovation, and we can help support the creation of energy solutions."
With the support of Pratt, GenH2 recently launched the MacroFlash – a compact instrument which measures thermal conductivity of materials or complex composites at below-ambient temperatures. The prodcut was was first prototyped by GenH2 co-founder and Chief Technology Officer James Fesmire and later commercialized and prepared for distribution under the guidance of Pratt. Currently GenH2 is developing technology, which will allow safe onsite production, storage and distribution of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2's innovative technologies include cryogenics sleeves, liquid hydrogen tubing, and innovative solutions to make high purity hydrogen on site. The company has announced plans to deliver its products to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years.
About GenH2
GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. GenH2 is focused on the mass production of infrastructure equipment necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2's innovative approaches include filling station solutions and servicing systems to make clean hydrogen readily available on-site for a host of end-use applications; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at http://www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.
About Cody Bateman
Cody Bateman is a businessman, scientist and philanthropist. He has founded several startups including Advantek Research, providing engineering solutions for the DoE, and Cryotek, a leader in cryogenic engineering focusing on the technological commercialization of hydrogen for vehicles, drones, maritime applications and supply infrastructure. As the Chairman and CEO of GenH2, Bateman is widely recognized as a leader in the field of hydrogen infrastructure research and development and is an outspoken advocate for the Hydrogen Economy.
