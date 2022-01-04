(PRNewsfoto/Hyperfine Inc)

GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperfine (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop®, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Hyperfine management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://investors.hyperfine.io.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose, and treat patients in various clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient's bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by an iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments (ED), operating rooms (OR) outside the sterile field, and intensive care units (ICU), among others.

