LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, the new PC components and lifestyle brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, today announced its official sponsorship of professional drifter Ryan Tuerck.
The yearlong partnership will kick off with the video unveiling of Tuerck's highly anticipated first run of the Formula Supra project vehicle. Utilizing a 2020 Toyota Supra Launch Edition, Tuerck and his team built the race-spec vehicle featuring one of the most iconic engines in motorsport history, the JUDD V-10, carbon fiber body work, along with HYTE-branded livery on the vehicle.
As a bi-coastal content creator, in addition to a professional drifter, Tuerck films and edits the majority of his YouTube content. While on-the-go, the Revolt 3 provides desktop editing power in a uniquely portable design, making it an ideal case for a racing content creator.
"It has been a pleasure working with Ryan," said Darren Su, Executive Vice President of HYTE and iBUYPOWER. "We look forward to supporting his program and working together to draw a parallel between the PC hardware industry, the automotive industry and the skill and technology that propel both worlds."
"I'm excited to have HYTE on board as an official sponsor," said Tuerck. "Building the Formula Supra required top-of-the-line technology and HYTE has been pivotal in supporting that project. I'm pumped to unveil the car's first run with them and continue this partnership."
Tuerck's Formula Supra will make its public debut, with the HYTE Revolt 3 strapped in, at the Mobil 1 booth during the 2021 SEMA show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. After the trade show, Tuerck will push the capabilities of the race-spec Toyota, on-camera, for the Race Service team.
The video will be edited, on location, by Tuerck and the Race Service production crew, using custom-built PCs in the newly released HYTE Revolt 3 mini-ITX PC case. While small in form factor, the Revolt 3 has the ability to house some of the largest and most powerful graphics cards needed for 4K video editing and rendering one-off automotive components.
To watch the official first run video of the Formula Supra, tune in to Tuerck's YouTube Channel on November 17, 2021.
To learn more about HYTE and the Revolt 3, please visit: https://hyte.co/rtpp
About HYTE
HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brough to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.
HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.
HYTE is a subsidiary brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs. HYTE, and its logo are registered trademarks of iBUYPOWER in the United States and/or other countries. Pricing, availability, features and specifications are subject to change without notice.
About Race Service
Race Service is a full-service creative agency and culture hub, connecting artists, drivers, influencers and brands around a shared passion for automotive culture. Race Service designs brand campaigns and experiences executed across multiple mediums, pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling.
