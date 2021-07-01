Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)

 By Hyundai Motor America

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 72,465 units, a 45% increase compared with June 2020. This was the highest June sales total in Hyundai history and the fourth consecutive month setting a new monthly record.

"The dedication of our retail partners in delivering Hyundai vehicles with an outstanding consumer experience is paying off with even more sales records," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We continue to successfully manage the extraordinary consumer demand in close collaboration with our manufacturing and supply chain partners."

June Retail Highlights

Hyundai set a new June retail sales record with 66,765 retail sales, up 36%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+24%), cars (+64%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+639%), all growing substantially. Eco-friendly vehicles also accounted for 11% of the retail volume.

Q2 and First Half Highlights

In the second quarter, Hyundai sold 240,005 total (+69%) and 226,094 retail (+69%) units, both all-time Q2 records. The first half also saw new records with 407,135 total (+49%) and 383,564 retail (+55%) sales.

June Total Sales Summary



Jun-21

Jun-20

% Chg

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

72,465

50,135

45%

240,005

141,722

69%

407,135

272,597

49%

June Product and Corporate Activities

  • Santa Cruz Production Begins: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrated the launch of the all-new 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle
  • Elantra N Teaser: Hyundai Motor Company revealed the first glimpse of the Elantra N
  • Hyundai and Disney: In support of the #QuestionEverything marketing campaign for the all-new Tucson, Hyundai partnered with Disney to produce custom content featuring talent and characters from The Bachelorette, black-ish, SportsCenter and Marvel
  • Good Housekeeping Awards: Four Hyundai vehicles were featured in Good Housekeeping's Best New Family Cars for 2021
  • Fuel Cell Racing: Hyundai Motor Group announced that its dedicated hydrogen fuel cell system brand, HTWO, will make its motorsports debut in the ETCR
  • Boston Dynamics: Hyundai Motor Group completed its acquisition of Boston Dynamics

Model Total Sales

Vehicle

Jun-21

Jun-20

% Chg

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

%Chg

Accent

959

1,239

-23%

5,832

3,487

67%

10,104

8,294

22%

Elantra

14,785

7,561

96%

47,964

22,705

111%

74,057

48,450

53%

Ioniq

3,444

868

297%

6,982

1,916

264%

11,107

5,438

104%

Kona

8,388

5,943

41%

28,386

15,593

82%

50,996

30,767

66%

Nexo

22

12

83%

56

25

124%

134

76

76%

Palisade

5,965

8,169

-27%

22,294

19,366

15%

43,501

36,455

19%

Santa Fe

11,202

8,376

34%

34,540

23,527

47%

63,110

43,429

45%

Sonata

9,938

5,407

84%

33,641

14,687

129%

54,198

30,289

79%

Tucson

14,621

10,216

43%

50,370

34,206

47%

83,517

57,941

44%

Veloster

108

806

-87%

674

2,205

-69%

1,361

4,287

-68%

Venue

3,033

1,538

97%

9,266

4,005

131%

15,050

7,171

110%

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

