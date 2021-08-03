FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total July sales of 68,500 units, a 19% increase compared with July 2020. This was the fifth consecutive month with at least a double digit increase in sales. Hyundai also set July total sales records for Venue and Kona.
"Hyundai and our retail partners continue to deliver significant sales volume and gain both retail and total market share," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our car and eco-friendly models drove July sales increases as consumers responded to our diversified and compelling lineup to find a vehicle that meets their transportation needs."
July Retail Highlights
Hyundai established a new July retail sales record, with 61,227 retail sales, up 14%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+4%), cars (+36%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+399%), all growing. Eco-friendly vehicles also accounted for 12% of the retail volume.
July Total Sales Summary
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
2021 YTD
2020 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
68,500
57,677
19%
475,635
330,274
44%
July Product and Corporate Activities
- Automotive Hall of Fame: Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman, Mong-Koo Chung, was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame
- XCIENT Fuel Cell in CA: Hyundai Motor Company announced its plans to deploy its fuel cell electric heavy-duty trucks in California
- Santa Cruz Pricing: Hyundai revealed pricing and packaging details for its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle and began initial sales
- Santa Cruz Marketing: Hyundai partnered with former professional skateboarder and documentary filmmaker, Stacy Peralta, and local legends of Santa Cruz, Calif., for the digital-first marketing campaign for Santa Cruz
- Palisade Best-in-Class Midsize Crossover: The Hyundai Palisade was named Best-in-Class Midsize Crossover by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA)
- Sábado Futbolero: Hyundai teamed up with Univision as the new presenting sponsor of Sábado Futbolero (Saturday Soccer) and created three new Spanish-language TV spots
- Racing Wins: Hyundai driver Taylor Hagler became the first female to win in the TCR category of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, along with co-driver Michael Lewis
Model Total Sales
Vehicle
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
2021 YTD
2020 YTD
%Chg
Accent
1,852
1,538
20%
11,956
9,832
22%
Elantra
13,103
9,283
41%
87,160
57,733
51%
Ioniq
1,619
1,826
-11%
12,726
7,264
75%
Kona
8,576
7,077
21%
59,572
37,844
57%
Nexo
53
16
231%
187
92
103%
Palisade
5,505
8,404
-35%
49,006
44,859
9%
Santa Cruz
81
0
---
81
0
---
Santa Fe
12,766
9,296
37%
75,876
52,725
44%
Sonata
10,659
6,834
56%
64,857
37,123
75%
Tucson
11,483
10,922
5%
95,000
68,863
38%
Veloster
140
861
-84%
1,501
5,148
-71%
Venue
2,663
1,620
64%
17,713
8,791
102%
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-america-reports-july-2021-sales-301346775.html
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America