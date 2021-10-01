FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 53,800 units, a 2% decrease compared with September 2020. Hyundai's monthly sales results were significantly better than industry predictions that forecasted a 25% decline in September. Hyundai also set new September total sales records for Palisade, Ioniq HEV, Kona EV and Nexo.
"Hyundai dealerships continue to do an outstanding job of working with customers during this challenging inventory environment, resulting in market share gains for the brand," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "On the year, we've gained the second most market share in the industry and we expect that trend to continue for September and Q3."
September Retail Highlights
Hyundai sold 49,439 retail units in September, a decline of 5%. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales continued to grow substantially, increasing 348% on the month. New retail September sales records were established for Palisade, Ioniq PHEV, Kona EV and Nexo.
Q3 Highlights
In the third quarter, Hyundai sold 178,500 total (+4%) and 162,616 retail (+1%) units. Total sales gains were achieved across the lineup during the quarter, including Accent (+18%), Elantra (+20%), Ioniq (+17%), Nexo (+139%), Sonata (+15%) and Venue (+52%).
September and Q3 Total Sales Summary
Sep-21
Sep-20
% Chg
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
% Chg
2021 YTD
2020 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
53,800
54,790
-2%
178,500
170,828
4%
585,635
443,425
32%
September Product and Corporate Activities
- Hyundai Motor Company Carbon Neutrality: At IAA Mobility 2021, Hyundai Motor Company announced its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2045
- Hydrogen Wave: Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its plans to popularize hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technologies and mobility solutions in transportation and other industrial sectors
- Santa Fe IIHS TSP+: The 2022 Santa Fe was awarded a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)
- Child Passenger Safety: Hyundai partnered with Children's Hospital LA to host car seat safety inspections and child passenger safety educator workshops to help save lives while promoting safe travel in automobiles
- Tucson Car Seat Report Card: The 2022 Tucson Hybrid received a perfect score from Cars.com in their annual Car Seat Fit Report Card
- Santa Cruz Award: The 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle won the 2021 best pickup truck award from the Northwest Automotive Press Association
- Hyundai Journeys: Hyundai partnered with portrait photographer, Annie Leibovitz, on a marketing campaign that brings to life the stories of Hyundai owners and employees
- Racing Sweep: Hyundai and Bryan Herta Autosport swept the podium at the Hyundai Monterey Sport Car Championship
Model Total Sales
Vehicle
Sep-21
Sep-20
% Chg
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
% Chg
2021 YTD
2020 YTD
%Chg
Accent
1,813
1,348
34%
4,732
4,021
18%
14,836
12,315
20%
Elantra
8,004
8,235
-3%
32,049
26,653
20%
106,106
75,103
41%
Ioniq
1,770
1,096
61%
4,449
3,801
17%
15,556
9,239
68%
Kona
5,774
6,971
-17%
19,932
22,046
-10%
70,928
52,813
34%
Nexo
52
21
148%
148
62
139%
282
138
104%
Palisade
7,962
7,741
3%
21,172
24,128
-12%
64,673
60,583
7%
Santa Cruz
1,660
0
---
2,993
0
---
2,993
0
---
Santa Fe
6,573
8,566
-23%
26,546
26,991
-2%
89,656
70,420
27%
Sonata
7,326
8,038
-9%
26,262
22,837
15%
80,460
53,126
51%
Tucson
9,896
10,644
-7%
32,530
33,198
-2%
116,047
91,139
27%
Veloster
93
601
-85%
379
2,298
-84%
1,740
6,585
-74%
Venue
2,877
1,529
88%
7,308
4,793
52%
22,358
11,964
87%
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
