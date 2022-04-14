(PRNewsfoto/Interactive Advertising Bureau )

In-Person in NYC and Virtually, IAB NewFronts "Stream On" Shines a Light on the Continued Growth of Ad-Supported Video Streaming and Viewership Trends

Held Virtually, IAB Podcast Upfront "Hear and Now" Unlocks the Power of Podcast Advertising to Deliver Great Scale for Brands

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streaming puts consumers fully in control of everything they see and hear. The 2022 IAB NewFronts and 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront come at a pivotal moment in the evolution of media consumption, with exciting new opportunities for brands, agencies, and media buyers.

More consumers and brands are leaning into streaming video and the 2022 IAB NewFronts aims to demonstrate how rich storytelling can combine with personalized ad experiences to deliver meaningful business outcomes. On May 2-5, 2022, IAB NewFronts will take place at in-person events in NYC and virtually on IAB.com. The event — organized within the unifying theme of "Stream On" — embodies the cultural zeitgeist of consumers' penchant for digital video content when and how they want it. The virtual event, hosted by Alex Toussaint, Senior Peloton Instructor, High-Performance Athlete, and Motivational Coach, with Thursday's co-host Derrell Smith, former NFL Athlete turned chef and host of Tastemade's hit show Mad Good Food, will showcase the best new programming, content, and innovative ways to advertise in video content.

"As the media world continues its rapid digital intensification, the opportunities afforded by ad-supported streaming will invariably become richer and more satisfying for consumers and marketers alike," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "With streaming at the center of everything, we should be both energized by the possibilities and enthusiastic to rethink legacy practices around planning, activation, currency, measurement, creativity, and diversity."

The 2022 IAB NewFronts brings the industry together to discuss critical issues, including new approaches to measuring and valuing inventory, smart creative that leverages the power of digital, and ensuring investment in content that reflects audience and owner diversity. IAB will release its annual Video Ad Spend report providing industry trends and projections for the digital video market from the buy-side on May 2. On May 4, the IAB Inclusion Institute will present a series of panels and minority owned media presentations aimed at accelerating ad spend and addressing accountability in DEI including within the creator community.

2022 IAB Podcast Upfront

The 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront will take place virtually May 10-12, providing "first-listen" access to the year's most exciting releases, as well as previews of creative opportunities, and insights that will define the podcast landscape for the year ahead. The Podcast Upfront will highlight collaborations between content creators and their brand partners, and will feature presentations from tech enablers and measurement partners who will share insights around critically important issues. Topics will include audience-based programmatic buying, advanced approaches for campaign measurement, and brand safety and suitability.

Additionally, on May 10, IAB will release its annual Podcast Ad Revenue report highlighting the latest insights into podcast advertising revenues and trends that drove advertising in the space, and projected future revenues. Themed "Hear and Now", the 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront will be hosted by Actress, Author, and Comedian Franchesca Ramsey.

"Podcast advertising is a billion-dollar industry, but there are still brands who have yet to fully embrace these advertising opportunities. Podcasting dominates the audio marketplace and influences listeners, content creators, and advertisers alike, while also delivering great scale to brands across all vertical categories," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. "Powered by a unique and intimate relationship between listener and host, podcasting provides a highly engaging and personalized ad-friendly environment that resonates with consumers and helps deliver high ROI for brands."

2022 IAB NewFronts May 2-5 Agenda

Monday, 5/2

In-Person + Virtual

Tuesday, 5/3

In-Person + Virtual

Wednesday, 5/4

In-Person + Virtual

Thursday, 5/5

Virtual Only

9:15am-10:30am

IAB CEO Welcome

YouTube/MediaLink

9:00am-10:30am

Samsung Ads

9:00am-9:25am

Accountability in DEI

9:00am-9:20am

A+E Networks

11:30am-1:00pm

Peacock

11:30am-1:00pm

Roku

9:25am-9:45am

Digitas

9:20am-9:30am

Nielsen

2:00pm-3:30pm

VIZIO

2:00pm-3:30pm

Condé Nast

9:50am-10:05am

Blavity

9:30am-9:45am

fuboTV

4:30pm-6:00pm

Tubi

4:30pm-6:00pm

Snap

10:05am-10:20am

Revolt Media

9:50am-10:05am

Dotdash Meredith

7:00pm-8:30pm

Amazon

7:00pm-8:30pm

Meta

10:25am-10:40am

Black Enterprise

10:10am-10:20am

Comscore





10:40am-11:00am

Diversity in the

Creator Community

10:20am-10:50am

LG Ads





4:30pm-6:00pm

TikTok

10:55am-11:05am

Innovid





7:00pm-8:30pm

Twitter

11:05am-11:20am

GSTV







11:25am-11:55am

Crackle Plus







11:55am-12:10pm

Nuestra.TV







12:10pm-12:25pm

Samba TV







12:30pm-12:45pm

Tastemade







12:45pm-1:00pm

Estrella Media







1:05pm-1:20pm

Wave Sports +

Entertainment







1:20pm-1:35pm

Canella Media







1:40pm-1:55pm

Panel: Bringing the

Store to the Screen







1:55pm-2:10pm

The Recount







2:10pm-2:30pm

IAB NewFronts

Wrap Show







4:30pm-6:00pm

Vevo







7:00pm-8:30pm

WMX @

Warner Music Group

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.

2022 IAB Podcast Upfront May 10-12 Agenda (Virtual Only)

Tuesday, 5/10

 

Wednesday, 5/11

 

Thursday, 5/12

 

12:00pm-12:15pm

IAB Welcome & Insights

12:00pm-12:25pm

Sony Music Entertainment

12:00pm-12:25pm

Wondery I Amazon Music

12:20pm-12:45pm

The Walt Disney Company

12:25pm-12:45pm

Slate

12:25pm-12:45pm

Advertisecast

12:45pm-1:50pm

NPR

12:50pm-1:10pm

Panel: Podcasting's

Mainstream Moment

12:50pm-1:00pm

Backtracks

1:10pm-1:25pm

WBUR

1:10pm-1:40pm

SXM Media + AdsWizz 

1:00pm-1:20pm

WNYC Studios

1:25pm-1:35pm

TransUnion

1:45pm-2:05pm

Cumulus Podcast Network

1:25pm-1:45pm

Acast

1:40pm-2:00pm

iHeartMedia

2:05pm-2:25pm

Vox Media Podcast Network

1:45pm-2:00pm

Univision

2:00pm-2:20pm

SpokenLayer

2:25pm-2:35pm

Locked On Podcast Network

2:00pm-2:25pm

Panel: The Power

of the Spoken Word

2:25pm-2:35pm

Veritonic

2:35pm-2:45pm

Kast Media

2:30pm-2:40pm

PodDigital Media

2:35pm-2:50pm

Paramount

2:45pm-3:05pm

 The Loud Speakers Network

2:40pm-2:50pm

Cafe Mocha

2:50pm-3:00pm

LAist Studios



2:50pm-3:00pm

They Call Us Bruce

3:00pm-3:10pm

Gumball

3:00pm-3:20pm

IAB Podcast

Upfront Wrap Show

3:10pm-3:20pm

APM Studios Kids & Family





*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.  

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

 

