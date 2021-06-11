PEKIN, Ill., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Chapter of iaedp™, known worldwide for upholding the iaedp™ Foundation's education and training standards for healthcare treatment providers and helping professions, proudly announces the Chapter's third professional training days.
The training days will be in English and will bring together noted eating disorders treatment experts on November 19th and 20th hosted by iaedp™ International Chapter Chairperson from Canada, Andrew Sofin, MA, TCF, RP, RMFT.
With the theme "Build a Successful Private Practice as an Eating Disorders Professional: the Business and Clinical Foundations," this training will be accessible to health care professionals from around the globe through iaedp™'s online platform.
"The iaedp™ global vision has always been in our name. We couldn't be more excited about continuing to expand our engagement and outreach," said Blanche Williams, Director of International Development at the iaedp™ Foundation. "Our two-day workshop will help professionals start and/or improve their own successful private practices as eating disorder professionals. Leading ED clinicians, including our own International Chapter leadership, will help attendees gain the confidence, knowledge and skill-set to start their own private practice."
The date for registration will be announced in the upcoming weeks. For more information, visit https://membershare.iaedp.com/category/events/international-events/ and http://www.iaedp.com.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Established in 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) is today well recognized for its excellence in providing first-quality education and high-level training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions, who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
SOURCE iaedp Foundation