Ian C. Ballon, co-chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, spoke at the Intellectual Property and the Digital Economy Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting of government officials responsible for intellectual property. Ballon's panel, "Challenges for the Legal System in a Digital Economy," was hosted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in partnership with the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore and presented virtually to a group in Singapore Sept. 10.
Ballon's session was part of a larger international cooperation-building program, the Singapore-United States Third Country Training Program (TCTP), that the United States and the government of Singapore conduct for countries in Southeast Asia. Launched in 2012, the TCTP leverages the respective strengths of the United States and Singapore to help Southeast Asian countries and Timor-Leste meet their development goals and strengthen community-building in the region.
Ballon is based in the firm's Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. offices and represents companies in intellectual property litigation (including copyright, trademark, trade secret, patent, right of publicity, Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), domain name, platform defense, fair use, Communications Decency Act (CDA), and database, artificial intelligence (AI), and screen scraping cases) and in the defense of data privacy, cybersecurity breach, and TCPA class action suits. He is the author of West's best-selling 5-volume treatise, E-Commerce & Internet Law: Treatise with Forms 2d Edition, which includes numerous chapters on data privacy and cybersecurity. Ballon also serves as executive director of Stanford University Law School's Center for the Digital Economy and chairs Practicing Law Institute (PLI)'s annual Advanced Defending Data Privacy, Security Breach, and Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) Class Action Litigation conference.
