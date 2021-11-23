MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) Board of Trustees has completed their election process and will now welcome three new members. These elected individuals start their term on the Board in December, at the Trustee Quarterly Board Meeting.
Joining the current Board are:
- Barry L. Dayley, MRFC® – Money Concepts International, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Monroe "Roey" Diefendorf, RFC® – More Than Money Wealth Management, New York, NY
- Mary Garlock, RFC® – Victory Financial Planning, Molalla, OR
These individuals bring not just practice-oriented experience but a background of successful leadership. They represent decades of accomplishment in the financial services industry and are responsible for changing the lives of thousands of individuals and their financial futures.
The task at hand for the entire board is to embrace 2022 as a transition year for the Association. Beginning 2023, the current Chair, Dr. H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC® is retiring from his position and will be handing over years of IARFC policy changes that have put the Association on a stronger footing. This Board will be continuing on with a one, three, and five year plan in place, building upon a solid foundation from which to expand the IARFC's mission and vision.
"Part of my goal for the end of 2021 is to have a fully staffed Trustee Board with experienced, knowledgeable, and leadership-minded individuals to start off the new year," commented Bailey. "With these newly elected Trustees, I feel the IARFC has achieved this goal beyond measure. I look forward to relying on their guidance as we expand the influence and visibility of the Association in 2022."
The Board of Trustees controls the direction of the Association and oversees the Chapters, Certification Programs, and the designations/credential. They meet quarterly, with an annual in-person meeting to be held in Cincinnati, OH in April of 2022. "I look forward to meeting the newly elected Trustees, rolling up our sleeves, and getting to work," continued Bailey. "We all consider service to the IARFC a give-back labor of love."
