TELLURIDE, Colo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. is the world's largest market for classic cars and some vintage models have become cultural icons of America's post-war golden-era. With the classic car market in the U.S. expected to grow to 15.5 billion U.S. dollars by 2023, according to Statista Research Department, Telluride's world-class car festival is set to return September 23-26, 2021.

The picturesque mountain town of Telluride, Colorado isn't just known for its award-winning ski slopes or high-end culinary destinations that have been featured on Amazon Prime's Grand Tour and Bravo's Top Chef. The Telluride Autumn Classic is the evolution of the original Telluride Festival of Cars and Colors, expanding passions for excellence in craftsmanship and engineering. The four-day festival roars back to town among the spectacular display of the San Juan Mountains' autumnal foliage.

From the Telluride Historic District, Telluride Regional Airport, and Mountain Village, enthusiasts of all makes and models will convene for the nation's premier celebration of automobiles, motorcycles, aircraft, and more. From high-end restorations, vintage and exotic vehicles, to live music and a vibrant art scene, the historic town of Wild West lore will be filled with family-friendly attractions to get everyone's motor running.

For tickets and more information, visit https://tellurideautumnclassic.com and follow us at https://www.facebook.com/TellurideAutumnClassic.

Media Contact

Elana Gichon, MagicBullet Media, +1 (818)636-7500, elana@magicbulletmedia.com

 

SOURCE Telluride Autumn Classic

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.