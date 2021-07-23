CINCINNATI , July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Cincinnati's Iconic AAA Four-Diamond hotel in the heart of downtown, is now being managed by the award-winning Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Based in Fairfax, Virginia, Crescent is a nationally-recognized operator of more than 100 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.
The 561 guest rooms were renovated in 2020, and the hotel offers the largest health and fitness center in downtown Cincinnati, along with the only AAA Five-Diamond restaurant in the entire state of Ohio: Orchids at Palm Court.
"The Crescent team has unique expertise in managing beautiful and culturally significant historic hotels like this one," said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "When the hotel opened in 1931, critics raved that it challenged the splendor of King Solomon's Temple. With modern amenities and well-appointed rooms, our team will ensure guests enjoy that same relaxing and luxurious experience for years to come."
"The hotel has earned an excellent reputation for outstanding service and food & beverage, having been awarded the Smart Meetings Platinum Award and designation as Hilton Hotel's #1 Food & Beverage Hotel in the Americas a record of seven times," George said. "Our team at Crescent will absolutely maximize the potential of this iconic property for the benefit of its guests, employees and the community."
The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza has been an icon since opening 90 years ago. Nationally recognized as a National Historic Landmark and charter member of Historic Hotels of America, the property draws guests from all around to visit its stunning French Art Deco design.
The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza boats concierge services, pet-friendly rooms, and an impressive 40,000+ square feet of meeting space that incorporates the hotel's French Art Deco style – including the two-story Hall of Mirrors, one of the Midwest's most breathtaking ballrooms. The hotel features rare Brazilian rosewood, marble, custom German nickel-silver fixtures, and a décor of stylized Egyptian and floral motifs. Fine murals, Rookwood Pottery fountain, and exquisitely restored public spaces, are some of the world's most remarkable French Art Deco treasures.
Located across from the Fountain Square Entertainment District, the hotel is within the Carew Tower complex, which pre-dates the Rockefeller Center. It is one block from Duke Energy Convention Center and three blocks from Paul Brown Stadium, surrounded by more than 80 shops, restaurants, and attractions. The Great American Ball Park is just half a mile from the hotel.
