SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expanding its product offering to include commercial multi-peril insurance, ICW Group Insurance Companies, a leading group of property and casualty carriers, taps industry veteran Daniel Rossen as Vice President to lead the development and execution of these new lines of business.
Rossen brings more than 30 years of insurance industry experience to ICW Group and is charged with establishing all underwriting direction, appetite and strategy for the new commercial multi-peril unit. Rossen will leverage the company's top expertise in many classes of business, A.M. Best "A" Rated status and its highly successful workers' compensation business to build and promote the line, which is targeted for launch in 2021.
"Adding commercial multi-peril to our suite of products gives us an opportunity to bring even more value to our policyholder customers and agent partners," said Kevin Prior, ICW Group president and CEO. "By bundling together several property and casualty coverages, we can offer all-in-one packages to policyholders, while helping our agents further grow their business by servicing their clients more efficiently. We're excited to have Daniel, along with his extensive expertise, on our team."
Prior to joining ICW Group, Rossen served as a vice president at The Hartford in Chicago leading the Maxum Special Property and E&S binding business. Rossen has a long history of experience leading the strategic direction and deployment of new product lines in the various positions he has held within the insurance sector.
"Commercial multi-peril is a tremendous fit for ICW Group and will further support our mission to create the best insurance experience possible for our customers," said Rossen. "I'm proud to be a part of the ICW Group team and look forward to contributing to its already strong business performance."
Rossen has a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University School of Law and a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Cincinnati.
About ICW Group
Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe insurance carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com, http://www.twitter.com/ICWGroup, http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group and http://www.facebook.com/ICWGroup.
