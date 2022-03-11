BOCA RATON, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FL-based IDEM GLOBAL LLC announces that Craig Laue, a 30-year veteran of the intelligent document solutions and process automation industry, has acquired the controlling ownership stake of the Company. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Mr. Laue will take over the role of CEO.
IDEM GLOBAL was founded in 2007 focused on providing software solution capabilities for the processing of transactional documents. The application of Intelligent Data in Expert Mining with specific focus on providing data capture solutions, data mining and process automation serves a wide range of markets including Accounts Payable processing, Legal, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and numerous others. The acquisition allows IDEM GLOBAL to expand its data intelligence reach with its Process Mining capabilities and know-how. The Company represents and integrates DBS Group solutions as well as Primo RPA, iUniq security as well as very select, high capability OCR and Intelligent Document Processing solutions.
Mr. Laue has a very accomplished career in the intelligent information and process automation space in Content Management, Workflow and Robotic Process Automation - RPA solutions. Most notably, he has established successful long-term, Distributor -Integrator- Reseller Channels at Docubase, AnyDoc and ABBYY.
Inducted in 2015, Mr. Laue is a member of the Company of Fellows of the Association for Intelligent Information Management – AIIM and is current President of the Board of Directors for the AIIM Florida Chapter, has served as a Chair for the TWAIN Working Group Marketing and takes an active role in several other industry-related associations.
"Known for 'Dotting the i's in intelligent information' as is the IDEM GLOBAL slogan, acquiring this ownership fits perfectly with so many years of execution for excellence in the areas of intelligent information and process automation," Laue said. "In IDEM GLOBAL, I saw a perfect match for bringing my experience and capabilities to leadership as CEO to the level that the company has built its strengths around in Content Management, Workflow, Identity Security, and RPA. Having led sales initiatives and growth achievement for Capture, IDP and RPA implementations in the Financial, Transportation, and Retail sectors to name a few, I'm truly looking forward to bringing that capability to leadership at IDEM GLOBAL."
IDEM GLOBAL http://www.idemglobal.com will expand its offices to Tampa, FL and Los Angeles, CA to bolster customer support and sales coast to coast. Follow IDEM GLOBAL on Twitter, LinkedIn & Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and Like us on Facebook.
