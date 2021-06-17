NEW ORLEANS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDScan.net, a leading developer of identity verification and information-gathering technologies, today announced the hiring of seasoned software sales executive Allan Pich as vice president of sales. This new position was created on the heels of a recent headquarters expansion and round of hiring that added a dozen new software development and sales professionals to the company.
"We serve an incredibly broad range of industries, and Allan will lead the effort to connect businesses with cutting-edge technologies to meet their unique needs," said Denis Petrov, the co-founder and CEO of IDScan.net. "Allan is an experienced sales leader with a proven track record of success. He will be an invaluable asset and important factor in our continued growth."
Pich brings experience from closing large, complex enterprise software sales deals both as an individual contributor and as a team coach. He has deep expertise in technology, from Big Data to SaaS Solutions to Artificial Intelligence, all of which he'll bring to bear when marketing IDScan.net's diverse portfolio of products.
"I'm thrilled to be joining such a dynamic, forward-thinking company," said Pich. "IDScan.net develops leading-edge solutions that address real-world challenges through simple, modern technology. With IDScan.net's culture of innovation and ability to customize its solutions to meet the needs of a range of businesses, the sky's the limit."
"My greatest challenge will be keeping pace with the speed with which this company creates new technologies!" he said.
Pich will oversee the IDScan.net's entire sales operation, which includes industry subject matter experts in offices throughout the U.S. as well as a robust network of reseller partners.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is a leading developer of identity verification and information-gathering technologies. With a mission of creating a safer and smarter world, the company has enhanced environments and experiences for over 6,000 clients including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Dave & Busters, and many more of the world's most trusted brands.
Since 2003, the company's team of industry specialists has pioneered technology that anticipates the rapidly evolving needs of leaders across all industries – from gaming and hospitality, to retail, finance, and education – developing more than 300 custom applications and the industry's leading and most up-to-date library of global ID formats. The company's technology has been approved by the TSA.
