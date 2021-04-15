EASTON, Md., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iFrog Marketing Solutions announced Bill Snyder as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Snyder's appointment adds an automotive industry veteran to the Easton, Md.-based marketing and advertising agency's expert staff.
Snyder, who will retain his title as CFO and Vice President of Preston Automotive Group (PAG), has been working in auto dealerships since 1997. He spent the previous 16 years with PAG, and is a partner within five of the dealership group's 14 storefronts across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. Additionally, PAG's portfolio includes two Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center locations, three auto body shops, and two management companies.
"I am thrilled about the opportunity of taking on the role," said Snyder. "The business model they have created with cutting-edge technology along with the amazing team they have assembled will surely earn the company a best-in-class distinction in the digital marketing arena. I am very excited to be a part of it.
"It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of such an awesome team at the Preston Automotive Group," Snyder added. "To paraphrase a famous quote, I haven't "worked" a day since I've been here because I'm doing what I love with people that I love in one of the most beautiful areas of the country. I am truly blessed."
Snyder brings to the table considerable expertise in financial reporting, forecasting, budgeting, cash and asset management, expense control, and vendor negotiations. The auto industry professional is also fully versed in pay plans, compliance, processes, office structure, insurance, risk management, acquisitions, and buy-sells.
"I've known Bill — personally and professionally — for many years and I can't express my gratitude in enough words to show my appreciation for him being appointed as CFO," said Kyle McCracken, iFrog's Chief Executive Officer. "His foresight, accountability, leadership, and experience coupled with automotive experience is exactly what we need at iFrog. I look forward to working closely with him on all our future decisions and endeavors."
Snyder's automotive industry career began 24 years ago with a small dealership in Lansdale, Pa. Following the location's acquisition by a larger ownership group, he was named Controller for three dealerships in Doylestown, Pa. He ultimately combined the offices of five additional dealerships into one consolidated accounting office handling finances for eight dealerships.
"Bill has been instrumental in the growth of Preston Automotive Group," said Dave Wilson Sr., co-founder of iFrog. "Bill's passion for fiscal planning, streamlining operations, and acquisitions have been invaluable. He's a true leader and team player. The absolute perfect fit for iFrog's executive team."
Snyder relocated to Easton once being named CFO of PAG in 2005. He has been married to Kimberly Wilt Snyder for 24 years and the couple has two children: Colin, a senior at Towson University, and Natalie, a sophomore at the University of Maryland. Snyder received his degree from Temple University in 1990, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma Business Honor Society at Temple. Snyder is part of the National Automobile Dealers Association CFO01 NADA 20 Group and a member of the Easton Rotary Club since 2010, being awarded the latter's Director's Service Award in 2015-2016. Snyder is also a volunteer and chairperson for the annual Waterfowl Festival held in Easton.
iFrog Marketing Solutions is a marketing solutions company located at 101 Bay Street, Easton, MD 21601. It serves clients nationwide with innovative marketing technology, growth strategies, and identifies new business opportunities for clients. iFrog uses advanced artificial intelligence. and sophisticated machine learning technology to create engagement, business insights, and creative storytelling, all while serving clients in real-time. Please contact us at 410-673-8278 or visit https://www.ifrog.com to learn more about what we offer.
