SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ignite Visibility, San Diego's premier digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce that it has chosen Every Kids Sports as the recipient of a $10,000 donation from its Charitability Fund.
Since opening its doors in 2013, Ignite Visibility's team has donated time and talent to San Diego-area nonprofits. "When John (Lincoln) and I launched Ignite Visibility, we knew we wanted the organization to be united in purpose: give back to the community and be a positive force in the industry," says Krish Coughran, Co-Founder and COO of Ignite Visibility.
Over the years, Ignite Visibility has become a leader in the digital marketing space with over 100 employees. One of the company's core values has always been to give back, and they've been able to do so through the Ignite Charitability Fund. Funded through a percentage of Ignite's profits, employees are given the chance to determine which nonprofits receive monetary donations and support.
Ignite Visibility is proud to present a $10,000 donation to Every Kids' Sports, an Oregon-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
"Creating powerful partnerships is a priority for Every Kid Sports. Ignite Visibility uses its team and talents to increase our social media presence, helping us become the go-to source for income-restricted families wishing to get their kids registered for youth sports. Today, we're thrilled and honored to receive a financial contribution from Ignite, as well! Thank you for your kindness in choosing Every Kid Sports as an Ignite Charitability recipient!" says Every Kids Sports' Co-Founder and Executive Director Natalie Hummel.
Every Kids Sports was nominated by Ignite's Social Media Strategist, Ashley Nigro.
"Their mission was one I knew the Ignite Visibility team would relate to. I feel a personal connection to their purpose because participating in youth sports shaped me into the person I am today. I love getting to work with a nonprofit that helps make that a possibility for kids who wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to be on a team," says Nigro.
Every Kids Sports' "We Pay. Kids Play." national fundraising program raises money to ensure 100,000 kids from low-income families have an equal chance to play youth sports. Every season, the Every Kid Sports Pass provides financial assistance for children aged 4-18 years of age to participate in recreational youth sports.
Once learning of Every Kids Sports' mission, Coughran was thrilled to support Nigro's nomination.
"I understand the power of sports. It is an honor to help kids experience this power for themselves who may otherwise have missed out. Some of the most important life lessons can be learned via sports. Teamwork, camaraderie, self-discipline, tenacity, self-sacrifice, trust and integrity are all traits I was able to forge through playing sports," Coughran says.
The leadership skills developed through youth sports have contributed to Ignite Visibility's immense success in the world of digital marketing. Not only is Ignite an award-winning SEO and digital marketing firm, but they have also built a corporate culture where their employees thrive. In fact, Ignite Visibility was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in San Diego.
