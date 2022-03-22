ASHBURN, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IJIS Institute - a nonprofit collaboration alliance working to promote and enable technology in the public sector and expand the use of information to maximize safety, efficiency, and productivity across several major public-sector domains – in partnership with the National Center for Prevention of Community Violence (NCPCV), a nonprofit with extensive history of providing guidance to communities and schools on proven strategies to prevent violence – announces the launch of a School Safety offering to the public safety community and departments of educations across the nation.
School safety and associated threats are undoubtedly on the rise. According to edweek.org, there have already been a total of 12 shootings reported in 2022, and 2021 was the worst year in the history of school shootings with the highest number of threats and incidents reported at a total of 34. These shootings and school safety concerns have put a great deal of stress on our education system and public safety professionals. As a result, these agencies are looking for innovative wholistic solutions to proactively manage the threat and better prepare to respond to the threats as they arise.
To help these agencies better prepare in keeping our schools and children safe, the IJIS Institute and NCPCV, two practitioner-led not-for-profit organizations with 32 years of combined experience in delivering proven data-driven solutions are launching a school safety solution. The solution and services will include:
- Training – School Safety training for school staff and public safety professionals on behavior modifications and applying earlier interventions.
- Technical Assistance – Provision of policy and/or physical assessments. The end goal is to develop effective strategies and plans for school climate and classroom management, as well as effective information sharing.
- Technical Advisory - Assess the current technology environment to best define short or long term needs and develop an acquisition roadmap.
- Policy Analysis and Development - Conduct detail analysis of the current or new policies, acts or legislation regarding school safety. Assist in creating or updating policies to allow from cross-mission collaboration.
- Program Management - Assist agencies in managing complex programs and provide project management support by offering proven methodology.
The challenge of school violence is as pervasive on a national level as it personal on a local level. It is complex and must in turn require a comprehensive solution that provides an overarching framework for implementation throughout the nation, while allowing for a tailored approach based on the nuances of a given community. The IJIS/NCPCV solution provides that very comprehensive approach.
According to Maria M. Cardiellos, Executive Director of IJIS offered "Given the many challenges that face our nation today, the value school safety and the well-being of our children cannot be underscored enough. IJIS is excited at the prospect of making a difference not only in the provision, implementation, and support of a comprehensive solution, but in making a real difference at the community level and in the lives of our children and their families. We look forward to our partnership and making a difference with NCPCV."
According to Bobby Kipper, Executive Director or NCPCV "" NCPCV is pleased to partner with the IJIS Institute to provide a solutions based approach to school safety and student wellness. "
About the IJIS Institute—The IJIS institute is the only national membership that brings together the innovative thinking of the private sector and the practitioners, national practice associations, and academic organizations that are working to solve public sector information and technology challenges. IJIS Institute advocates for policies, processes, and information sharing standards that impact our safety and security, builds knowledge on behalf of our stakeholder groups, and connects the organizations and leaders within the communities of interest. The IJIS Institute has members working within and across several major public sector domains as our areas of focus: Criminal Justice (Law Enforcement, Corrections, Courts), Public Safety (Fire, EMS, Emergency Management), Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, and Transportation. The IJIS Institute was founded in 2001 as a 501(c)(3) as the Integrated Justice Information Systems Institute as a result of the U.S. Department of Justice's interest in raising private sector participation in the advancement of national initiatives affecting justice and public safety, and more recently homeland security. For more information, visit our website at: http://www.ijis.org/; follow us on Twitter @ijisinstitute; read the IJIS Factor Blog; and join us on LinkedIn IJIS Institute.
About the NCPCV— The National Center for Prevention of Community Violence (NCPCV) a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to preventing violence by providing community-based resources and solutions for individuals of all ages. The NCPCV's efforts are founded upon the idea that violence is a process rather than an event. The NCPCV provides resources to interrupt that process. All of the NCPCV's programs outline simple expectations and procedures for overall behavior as well as incident response. By approaching the issue of violence before incidents occur, the NCPCV helps communities become better equipped to interrupt the process of violence before it becomes an event. NCPCV's GreenZone™ Anti-Bullying program, touches the lives of 20,000 students in 30 schools in Hampton Roads, Virginia and also utilized in numerous school districts in Arizona. To learn more about the National Center for the Prevention of Community Violence, visit http://www.SolveViolence.com.
