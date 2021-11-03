iKadre

iKadre

 By iKadre

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iKadre, announces the launch of newly developed, innovative packages to tailor your client's experience in buying or selling a business. Options are available for Targeted, Strategic and Proactive marketing. 

We believe in the right match--shaking up the world of M&A, the iKadre team is taking a modern-day approach to buying a business for growth opportunities or selling for an exit. The results of proactively going to market, significantly reduces the time it takes to find the right buyer or seller.  These packages are designed based on client input on important items such as:

  • Urgency
  • Speed
  • Qualification
  • Option to be a part of the entire process or to pick only what you need

The time is now to get your free consultation!  Visit www.ikadre.com and schedule a time today.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Natalie Roberts at 303-501-5844, or email 322899@email4pr.com

Contact:

Natalie Roberts   

Phone: 303-502-5844

Email: 322899@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikadre-announces-innovative-flexible-packages-to-buy-or-sell-a-business-301415117.html

SOURCE iKadre

