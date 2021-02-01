DES PLAINES, Ill., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in the U.S., announces the opening of a new IBJI OrthoAccess immediate care clinic in Chicago's Norwood Park community. The Chicago-Norwood Park OrthoAccess is located at 7447 W. Talcott Avenue, Suite 500, Chicago, IL, 60631.

Patients can receive walk-in care from the same practice that has been serving the Norwood Park community as Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (NOSM), for decades – NOSM joined IBJI in July 2020.

OrthoAccess is an alternative to the emergency room for patients who have urgent orthopedic injuries. OrthoAccess is a walk-in clinic designed to quickly and affordably treat simple fractures, sprains, strains, work and sports injuries and more.

Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome! For more information, call 773-631-7898 or visit ibji.com.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com.

 

