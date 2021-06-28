LILLE, France, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ImaBiotech, the worldwide leading provider of innovative imaging services joined the fight against the Covid19 by putting its expertise at the service of the drug candidate TEE001 currently in development by Institut Pasteur de Lille and Apteeus to demonstrate its capacity at reducing infection by the SARS-CoV2 virus. This partnership aims at providing insight into the whole-body distribution of the drug related material.
The active ingredient of the drug already marketed in few countries has been identified in the Apteeus TEE Library with a profile that met the specifications of a good candidate drug against SARS-CoV2 virus. Faced with the pressures of a global pandemic, ImaBiotech objective was to measure the drug candidate exposure in whole mouse body, without having to produce a radiolabeled compound in order to advance the compound as quickly as possible through clinical trials. The high molecular specificity of Mass Spectrometry Imaging, combined with rapid method development highlighted the added value of this technique over other technologies.
The project received the "National Research Priority" designation, granted by Capnet that notably allows exclusive access to an accelerated evaluation by the Ethical Committee and the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM). The next step is to demonstrate the medical value through a clinical trial, sponsored by the Institut Pasteur de Lille and led by Professor Benoit Deprez.
"At ImaBiotech, we have a rich legacy in drug distribution and quantification in target organs and we are really pleased to have partnered with Apteeus and IPL to help expand access to new SARS-CoV2 virus treatment, said Jonathan Stauber, CEO and Founder of ImaBiotech. None of us have been untouched by the pandemic and it is a chance to leverage our unique expertise and capabilities to be part of this meaningful effort".
About ImaBiotech
ImaBiotech provides innovative spatial multi-omics services to pharmaceutical research to provide better drug efficacy evaluation from pre-clinical to clinical stages. ImaBiotech's unique solution for imaging omics and phenotypes together with its team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and tools to assess response to therapy.
Founded in 2010, based in Lille, France, with a subsidiary in the US, ImaBiotech has received multiple awards as Technology FAST500 By Deloitte and the most innovative start-up company in France with 47 patents applied worldwide by Forbes.
About Apteeus
Apteeus is a biotech expert in drug discovery and repositioning. Its technology allows to conduct research projects in a few months and to identify new drug candidates among all molecules already used in humans, in collaboration with patient organizations,physicians and academic or industrial partners. Its innovative activity, which is at odds with the traditional drug discovery approach, aims to achieve a rapid and significant social impact.
About Institut Pasteur de Lille
Institut Pasteur de Lille is a private, non-profit foundation with recognized public utility status since 1898. As an international center for biomedical research, Institut Pasteur de Lille focuses on Longevity fundamental research, education and public health to ensure we live better for longer. It also plays an economic and innovation key role through its biotechnology platforms and start-ups.
Media Contact
CORINNE RAMOS, ImaBiotech, +33 652236540, ramos.corinne@imabiotech.com
SOURCE ImaBiotech