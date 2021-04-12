(PRNewsfoto/Imageware Systems, Inc.)

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY) ("ImageWare" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

ImageWare management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 855-327-6837

International dial-in: 631-891-4304

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 27, 2021.

U.S. replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10014047

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.      

Founded in 1987, ImageWare provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to your data, products, services or facilities. We are experts in biometric authentication and considered a preeminent patent holder of multimodal IP, having many of the most-cited patents in the industry. Our patented IWS Biometric Engine® (BE) is the most accurate and fastest biometrics matching engine in the industry, capable of our patented fusion of multiple biometrics. Part of our heritage is in law enforcement, having built the first state-wide digital booking platform for United States local law enforcement – and more than three decades of experience in the challenging government sector creating biometric smart cards and logical access for millions of individuals. We are a "biometrics first" company, leveraging unique human characteristics to provide unparalleled accuracy for identification while protecting your identity. For more information, please visit www.iwsinc.com.

Media Contact: 

Jessica Belair

ImageWare Systems, Inc.

(310) 717-0877

jbelair@iwsinc.com

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IWSY@gatewayir.com

