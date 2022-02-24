TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iman Bashir, Founder of AI Powered Copywriter Craftly.AI, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Iman Bashir was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Iman into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Iman has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Iman will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"My unquenchable thirst for entrepreneurship has taken me through both failures and successes in which my mentor's roles were invaluable, giving me no greater pleasure than that of empowering others to reach their ultimate potential. I am so honored to be given a platform such as the Forbes Council, a prestigious network that I have turned to time and time again for guidance, to contribute and share my journey with," Iman explains.
