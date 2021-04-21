LEXINGTON, Ky., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact 21, a retail consulting, analytics, and services company, announced the appointment of Pete Chrystal and Matt Dicke as its newest Principal Consultants. Chrystal and Dicke will help Impact 21's clients by offering specialized in-depth knowledge and expertise gained from their past accomplishments and achievements.
"We are so excited to be adding Pete and Matt to the Impact 21 team," said Impact 21 President and CEO, Lisa Biggs. "Their successful track records and extensive industry knowledge benefit our company and help drive the success of our clients. The value they bring to Impact 21 will be long-lasting."
Pete Chrystal is a highly accomplished leader in Loss Prevention and Operations Management. He brings his expertise and experience in all aspects of security and loss prevention to Impact 21. He is an industry leader and recognized for his ability to analyze and troubleshoot organizational problems, providing clients with strategic solutions.
Chrystal's history in Loss Prevention and Operations Management offers great advantages to clients. Prior to Impact 21, Pete championed the development and enforcement of loss prevention processes as the former Loss Prevention Manager for TravelCenters of America LLC, working with Store Operations to ensure proper execution of all company policies and procedures. He led the PMO business, aligning IT and cross-functional business departments through requirements planning, process change implications, and deployment of corporate and store automation. Extending his expertise, Chrystal has authored Retail Store user manuals and managed training and development for Stores/Fuels Group.
Chrystal graduated from the University of Phoenix, Cleveland, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. He generously lends his expertise to the Loss Prevention and Safety Networking Group (LPN), Interview Interrogation Organization, and the National Association of Truck Stop Operators, NATSO.
Chrystal added, "It is rewarding to be working with industry leaders and experts at Impact 21, and it is an honor to be a member of this team. Impact 21 is committed to achieving its goals and seeing growth for the company and its clients. I look forward to helping them achieve that success."
Matt Dicke is a proven expert in project management, research, and analytics with considerable experience in leadership, shopper and customer insights, and both market and competitive research. Dicke's impressive track record is evidenced by his 20+ years of experience as well as his work with some of the biggest names in the retail and consumer products world.
In addition to his role at Impact 21, Dicke shared his deep industry knowledge as Project Director for Kantar Consulting in the Retail, Sales, & Shopper division. He effectively managed the design and execution of projects as part of the project management team for the Shopper Research Group, including relationships with third-party vendors. He has also served as a Senior Analyst for Kantar Retail, an Analyst at legacy Retail Forward, and a Competitive Intelligence Analyst for the Abbott Nutrition Division of Abbott Laboratories, monitoring and analyzing competitor activity relating to all business units.
Native to Ohio, Dicke attended The Ohio State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing.
Dicke commented, "Companies like Impact 21 are rare in the c-store and retail industry. Their dedication to clients and store growth is evident through their successful business model. I am happy to be a part of such a great and impressive group of people. I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish together."
About Impact 21
Impact 21 was founded in 1998 by industry experts and former retailers, Lesley Saitta and Lisa Biggs. The company is headquartered in Lexington, KY.
By offering a proven business model for integration of business and technology strategies, as well as a world-class collaboration, project, and content management solution, we position companies to drive profitability and enhance their customer's experience.
Our experienced team of industry experts brings real-world solutions to manage and execute initiatives of all sizes and impact. We have a passion for driving business alignment for our clients and bringing thought leadership to all the industries and clients we serve.
