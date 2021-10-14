LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact 21, a retail consulting, analytics, and services company, announced that Joe Letner will be joining its ranks as a new Business Analyst. Letner specializes in boosting profitability and reducing loss through inventory control and loss prevention best practices.
"We are very happy to have Joe joining our team, and we know our clients will be happy with the results he delivers," stated Lisa Biggs, President and CEO, Impact 21. Biggs continued, "He is a top-notch industry expert who will tap into his depth of knowledge to help Impact 21 clients remain profitable and mitigate loss."
Letner has spent the better part of two decades working in the retail, convenience, and petroleum industries. He has served in a variety of roles with both Walmart and MFA Oil Company, where he helped both companies excel in various business segments. As an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart, Letner put safeguards into place and enforced company policy, reducing theft and unexplained loss of merchandise.
At MFA Oil Company, Letner served as Logistics Manager where he implemented a new central fuel delivery dispatching model company-wide. In his role as Sr. Operations Manager, Letner facilitated full adoption of a new mobile POS system. He also served as a Training Agent to help the company transition into a new mobile handheld solution and POS system.
Letner received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Harding University and has leveraged his education in high-achieving roles both professionally and personally.
"I'm honored to be joining Impact 21 as a new Business Analyst," said Letner. "I plan to funnel my energy and focus into my new role and will deliver the best results possible for the company and all of its loyal clients," he commented.
About Impact 21
Impact 21 was founded in 1998 by industry experts and former retailers, Lesley Saitta and Lisa Biggs. The company is headquartered in Lexington, KY.
By offering a proven business model for integration of business and technology strategies, as well as a world-class collaboration, project, and content management solution, we position companies to drive profitability and enhance their customer's experience.
Our experienced team of industry experts brings real-world solutions to manage and execute initiatives of all sizes and impact. We have a passion for driving business alignment for our clients and bringing thought leadership to all the industries and clients we serve.
