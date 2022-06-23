Donna Perkins brings extensive knowledge and expertise to Impact 21 in Data Standards, Accounting, Retail Automation, POS, ERP, and Pricebook.
LEXINGTON, K.Y., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact 21, a retail consulting, analytics, and services company, welcomes Donna Perkins to the team as a Principal Consultant. In this role, Perkins will be instrumental in helping clients drive efficiency and profitability through improved business practices and better leveraging retail technology and data. Donna will continue her advocacy for the development and use of standards for her clients and the industry.
"Donna's strong knowledge of data standards, retail technology and accounting make her a resourceful problem solver," said Impact 21 CEO, Lisa Biggs. "Her knowledge, experience and dedication to convenience and fuel retailing will be of tremendous value to Impact 21 and our clients. We are very fortunate to have her on our team."
Perkins brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in retail automation, technology and project management, resulting in high-payoff deliverables that impact both top and bottom lines. She delivers strong leadership with a knack for promoting technology standards in a positive and uncomplicated manner so the benefits are clearly understood.
"I'm very pleased to join Impact 21. I've partnered with the company for a long time and am very familiar with their impressive track record in driving positive change in the convenience and fuel retailing industry. I'm looking forward to using my skills to continue that legacy," said Perkins.
Perkins most recently served at Conexxus as Standards Manager, where she managed the associations' working groups and helped develop industry data and technology standards as well as documentation. Prior to that, Perkins spent 22 years at Calloway Oil holding many roles primarily in Pricebook, Accounting, Retail Automation and Technology. She was the project lead for the team that reviewed, selected and ultimately implemented a new ERP system.
Perkins has been a lifelong resident of the southern US. She attended University of South Florida to attain her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and now resides in Tennessee. Perkins has been a frequent author, speaker and volunteer for industry associations including Conexxus and NACS.
For further information, please visit http://www.impact21.com
About Impact 21
Impact 21 was founded in 1998 by industry experts and former retailers, Lesley Saitta and Lisa Biggs. The company is headquartered in Lexington, KY.
By offering a proven business model for integration of business and technology strategies, as well as a world-class collaboration, project, and content management solution, we position companies to drive profitability and enhance their customer's experience.
Our experienced team of industry experts bring real-world solutions to manage and execute initiatives of all sizes and impact. We have a passion for driving business alignment for our clients and bringing thought leadership to all the industries and clients we serve.
For more information please visit http://www.impact21.com or call (859) 219-3040.
