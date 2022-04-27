Seasoned industry leader to join senior leadership team
CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle and technology services, announced that Bruce (Skip) Lemon has joined its senior leadership team as a vice president. He will be leading the firm's IT advisory services practice including IT planning and value optimization, enterprise analytics and technology services.
"We are excited to have Skip join our senior leadership team," said Pete Smith, managing partner and founder of Impact Advisors. "Skip is a leader in the industry when it comes to client delivery and management, and he will be a great asset to our team as we continue to grow and expand our services. In addition, his focus on career development and culture makes him a great fit for our organization."
Lemon has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry and has a track record of success consulting with some of the nation's most prestigious healthcare systems. He started his career at Arthur Andersen/Accenture and has been a leader at First Consulting Group, Stockamp & Associates and most recently, Huron Consulting. Lemon has experience leading large regional teams and expertise in strategic planning, information technology, performance improvement, program management, and practice/P&L leadership.
Lemon has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. Throughout his career, he has been active in several professional organizations including the Healthcare Financial Management Association, Health Information Management Systems Society, Health Management Academy, Scottsdale Institute, and the CFO Roundtable. Lemon is an active member of the Board of Directors of the Detroit Golf Club (DGC), most recently serving as President. DGC is the host site of the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour event, which raises millions for local charitable causes in the city of Detroit.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 15 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.
Media Contact
Karli Smith, Chartwell Agency, 1 8159854129, ksmith@chartwell-agency.com
SOURCE Impact Advisors