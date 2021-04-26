LANCASTER, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital marketing agency Improve & Grow LLC welcomes its newest team member — Adam Grim, Director of Growth Strategy. With this move, the company aims to fulfill its mission to help customers grow through improved digital marketing strategies.
Passionate and results-oriented, Adam Grim is ready to leverage his 15 years of experience as a marketing strategist, business owner, and agency leader to take Improve & Grow LLC to new heights. He has focused his last 15 years in the industry on developing digital marketing techniques that effectively blend creativity and data analysis. This insightful approach on digital marketing, along with over a decade of experience, will add to Improve & Grow's direction for strategic growth for both the company and its clients.
"We have collaborated with Adam in various capacities over the last 7 years and are excited to welcome him to our team" said Carl Lefever, owner and strategist of Improve & Grow. "I look forward to the leadership that Adam will bring to our team and the impact it will have on our client's businesses."
As the Director of Growth Strategy, Adam will fulfill the following tasks for the company's loyal and new clients:
- Provide leadership to account strategists
- Develop and execute lead generation efforts
- Create digital marketing strategies for clients
- Serve as a member of the top management
- Oversee contractual agreements
He will serve as the link between Improve & Grow LLC and its clients to adhere to its results-based approach.
Results-Based Approach
The company's results-based approach guarantees measurable growth with a profitable return on investment (ROI) for all clients. This revolutionary approach ensures that the growth strategy team informs clients about the extensive range of digital marketing investments they can use to achieve business goals.
These are some of the company's specialties:
- Search engine optimization
- Pay-per-click ads
- Content development
- Social media marketing
Using the tried-and-tested results-based approach enables Improve & Grow LLC to provide clients with impressive growth. Its clients typically achieve 30 – 50% growth in the first year as customers and two to three times better ROI and year-on-year growth afterward.
Improve & Grow LLC
Improve & Grow LLC is an innovative digital marketing agency based in Pennsylvania that serves hundreds of businesses in the country. The company uses its results-based approach to develop customized strategies for different-sized businesses, producing more profit than the marketing spend. You can call them at +1 717 553 2274 for a free consultation or on their website at https://improveandgrow.com/.
