WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting Monday, October 18th, Dr. Susan-Bogdanowich-Knipp, President of Ravine Pharmaceuticals and consultant with Improved Pharma, will present "Polymorph Screen of Newly Discovered Salts of Bedaquiline". The poster (M4142) is part of the Manufacturing and Analytical Characterization – Chemical – Drug Substance Manufacturing and Development – Crystal Structure/Polymorph Screening track. Chat live with the presenting author from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM. The results of polymorph screen activities of newly prepared Bedaquiline salts will be described.
Three additional posters describing work done in the Improved Pharma laboratories will also be presented. Live virtual interaction will be available for "Crystal Structures of Bedaquiline Salts" (M2143) on October 18th at 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM, "Strategy for Salt Screening using Crystalline and Microscopic Methods" (T3143) on October 19th at 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM, and "Measurements to Support Regulatory Submissions for Filing Investigational New Drugs: An Example, Using New Salts of Bedaquiline" (W4142) on October 20th at 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM.
Improved Pharma first presented their research on Bedaquiline salts last year at AAPS 2020. This very important drug is used to treat multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. "Our latest research over the past year on Bedaquiline has enabled us to support development of life-saving therapeutics that are highly needed in developing countries. We are proud to be involved in this project and to be able to present our work at this nationally-recognized pharmaceutical meeting," states Steve Byrn, CSO of Improved Pharma.
Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
