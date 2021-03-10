Tandem (founded as DevMynd Software) is a Chicago-based software consultancy specializing in the research, design, and development of custom software products for midsize to enterprise companies. Since 2011, Tandem’s distributed team of engineers and designers has tackled complex technical problems in challenging, highly regulated industries.

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandem, a custom software consultancy based in Chicago, has made its salary bands public as a part of its ongoing efforts to improve equity within the technology industry.

The world of tech is full of opportunity, but that opportunity is often unequally distributed. Black, Hispanic and female engineers are heavily underrepresented in computer science jobs. And when people from underrepresented groups do access tech industry careers, they are often paid less than their white male counterparts:

"Inclusion has always been at the heart of Tandem's culture," says JC Grubbs, founder and CEO. "We know that job candidates from underrepresented groups are often less empowered to negotiate for their salaries, and transparency in salary bands helps to even the playing field and ensure equity."

The salary bands are published on Tandem's website as a part of the company's defined career paths for software engineers and product designers. Each salary band is evaluated on a regular basis against the job market and cost-of-living changes. The company also invests in an independently conducted pay equity audit every two years to ensure accountability to its inclusion goals.

"We're pleased to take this step toward increased transparency, but we also know that one-off initiatives are not going to lead to lasting change," says Mercedes Bernard, VP of Delivery. "We see our public salary bands as just one of many ongoing steps toward creating an inclusive tech industry we can truly be proud of."

