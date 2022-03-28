MADISON, Wis., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional hockey may be in full swing, but a great deal of attention also went to the teams playing in the 5th Annual Battle of the Badges in Madison on Saturday night. Members of the Madison Police and Fire departments got together for another round of joyous hockey action, with proceeds from the game benefitting the Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County, a local nonprofit that specializes in aiding with addiction recovery and suicide prevention.
In the competition, Madison Fire ended up beating the Police team in a very close game, 5 to 4. However, the community ended up being the real winners behind the competition, cheering on players and having a fun time in general.
Michael Letts, who serves as founder, president and CEO for non-profit organization In-Vest USA, recently spoke out about the good nature of the game, providing his full support behind both doing good in the community and shining a positive light upon the local police and fire departments in Madison, Wisconsin.
"It's such a great cause," Letts stated. "Seeing these teams go at it while raising money for the community is so heartwarming. And to see the community back them up is really something, as everyone had a fun night that night."
Letts also talked about how the game tied in with what his organization at In-Vest USA does with local communities. "We're always happy to lend a hand," Letts explained. "So far, In-Vest USA has provided more than 6,500 bulletproof vests to police officers across the United States, with the help of community groups, sponsorships, schools and much more. Like this game, we're out to do some good for our fellow officers; and it's great to see everyone come together like this."
Over the years, Battle of the Badges has managed to raise more than $100,000 for its community, with this past Saturday's game set to bring in an extra $30,000.
"We take it pretty serious in the locker room because we want to win," said retired police officer Travis Hilliard, of the Madison Police. "But we always remind everyone it's for charity. Making sure the money is appropriated for folks to get back on their feet, make a difference and save some lives."
Here's hoping next year's game continues to raise awareness, with In-Vest USA cheering them on from the stands!
https://MichaelLetts.us is the co-chairman of Freedom Convoy USA 2022 and CEO and Founder of https://InVestUSA.org, a national non-profit charitable organization based in Columbia, South Carolina. His group helps hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.
