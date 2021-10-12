OREM, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fishbowl's debut Inventory Management + Growth Summit proved to be a premier production, attracting more than 9,000 registrants and setting the standard for future events.
The free online summit, held Sept. 28–29, was designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses and new entrepreneurs – all of whom have inventory needs – to "Learn, Grow and Scale," the theme for the inaugural event.
Fishbowl, the No. 1-requested automated solution for inventory management for QuickBooks users, organized the summit, which featured 10+ hours of instructional and motivational content from prominent speakers as well as panel discussions. All summit presentations remain available via on-demand viewing, for both previous and new registrants alike. Free registration can still be accessed by visiting the official Fishbowl summit site.
"This first summit was extremely successful, both in terms of the high-level presentations and advice shared as well as the number of participating viewers," said Jake Goeckeritz, vice president of marketing at Fishbowl. "The instructional content should inspire small business owners and entrepreneurs, and provide ready-to-implement instruction in each of their own ventures."
ABC's "Shark Tank" investor and FUBU founder Daymond John provided the opening day's keynote address and preached using authenticity as a competitive advantage, trying new things while staying true to your business model, learning from negative reviews, finding trusted mentors and the importance of leaving a legacy, not just an inheritance.
Former Major League Baseball star Dale Murphy and former Navy SEAL John Choate lifted viewers on the second day of the online summit with their inspirational stories. Murphy shared the struggles he faced in the early part of his career, low-lighted by wild throws from his catcher's position. A switch in positions and a persevering mindset helped turn Murphy from a potential bust to a seven-time All-Star and two-time league MVP as an outfielder. Murphy's overriding messages, applicable both in baseball and business, were to "learn from the past but don't live in it" and "swing hard in case you hit it."
Choate opened eyes to the incredible rigors of becoming a Navy SEAL and outlined how to apply those same traits to the business world and everyday life. These strategies include figuring out your weaknesses, surrounding yourself with a loyal team and improved communications. In dissecting a typical mission, Choate said 25 percent of the time is spent on planning, and 75 percent is spent on planning what to do if various things in your original plan go wrong.
"The summit's wide-ranging program was designed for everyone, no matter where they presently stand on their personal career ladder," said John David King, CEO of Fishbowl Inventory. "Whether one is in management, starting out with a company or contemplating a potential career change, summit speakers taught how to sharpen skills, strategize and inspire further self-growth."
Other popular speakers included Savory Fund founder and restaurant entrepreneur Andrew Smith, Little Giant Ladder Systems CMO Matt Frisbie, Blake Modersitzki of Pelion Venture Partners, Salsa Queen, and the Intuit duo of CRO Bobby Morrison and VP of partnerships Gavin Orleow, among many others.
Blog post recaps of all speakers also remain available. To register to access all summit content, visit http://www.fishbowlgrowthsummit.com.
