MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Motorcar Cavalcade Executive Committee announced today a Lifestyle Automotive Concours designed to entice all who relish the finer things in life. The inaugural Motorcar Cavalcade will be held at the illustrious JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa over the last weekend of January 2022. This must-attend happening will bring together South Florida's extraordinarily vibrant car community to showcase and celebrate the art of the automobile with all.
This unique Concours will host and judge specially curated and themed displays of iconic, legendary, and simply awe-inspiring cars – from the dawn of motoring to the latest, most advanced Hypercars in the world – all in an incredible, all-inclusive Miami-inspired garden party setting. Not merely for the automotive cognoscenti, but an event created to present the passion of the automobile to a wider audience.
The Cavalcade will highlight incredible automobiles, provide access to VIP events and all-inclusive culinary and mixology pavilions – offering entrants and attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in the alluring aroma of high-octane fuel, the roar of horsepower, and exquisite cuisine.
Among the Concours d'Elegance-centric happenings and exclusively through the Motorcar Cavalcade, there will be limited access to the sold-out Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes' VIP Suite, as well as the opportunity to attend events at the private Concours Club race circuit.
Limited ticketing is available to the general public for the Sunday Concours and Entrant Vehicle participation in the Concours is by invitation only. Due to the unique design of this Concours, which celebrates all incredible, automobiles, any vehicle of provenance, both historic and current production models, can be submitted for consideration. However, the Selection Committee will only accept cars that stand out from the rest – truly special, important, newsworthy, or unique automobiles.
Saturday January 29, 2022, VIP Events
Horses and Horsepower
Through the Concours, there will be limited access to the Pegasus World Cup VIP Motorcar Cavalcade Suite located at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes at Gulfstream Park. The Pegasus is considered the first marquee race of the horse racing season and is nationally televised on NBC.
Also available through the Concours is a gathering at the private Concours Club racetrack's world-class facilities. The private Concours Club racing circuit was conceived by the legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina. The campus features multiple venues catered to unique automotive events.
Miami Speed & Style Rally – Saturday morning's driving tour is for participants wanting to stretch their automobile's legs as part of an award ribbon event. Cars are meant to be driven and enjoyed on the road, and as such, those participating will be acknowledged on Sunday during the Concours. Upwards of 30 thoroughbred cars and their passengers will be treated to a magnificent sight-seeing journey through Miami allowing all to witness the beauty of a Cavalcade of cars.
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Sunday January 30, 2022
10:00am – 4:00pm
On the appointed, manicured fairway of our Host Hotel, remarkable cars of every vintage will vie for attention from spectators, as well as carefully chosen VIP judges, who will immerse themselves in the fun, difficult, subjective, and emotional task of critiquing some of the finest cars on the planet. Following grand Concours tradition, cars that receive an award in their respective classes will be eligible for one of two coveted Modern or Classic Era, "Best of Show" honors.
"The Motorcar Cavalcade will be a celebration of the automobile and the people that love them, uniting the world of cars, cuisine, and lifestyle," said Jason Wenig, Motorcar Cavalcade Co-Executive Director. "We are proud to partner with the Warren Henry Auto Group as we create an extraordinary event appealing to both car lovers and those who appreciate luxury and elegance, all while helping to raise awareness for the Alzheimer's Association. JW Marriott will provide an unmatched setting during the warm, tropical winter that has made South Florida such a famous destination. Simply put, this is an event not to be missed."
Additional details of the Motorsport Cavalcade can be found at https://www.motorcarcavalcade.com. Ticket information and availability is also on the website.
