This important event will provide free exhibit space so clean energy innovators can share the latest technologies with government agencies, first responders, OEMs', financial institutions, and others for the purpose of reducing environmental carbon dioxide.
SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Zero Emissions Summit & Expo will reach far beyond the automotive industry, also connecting aerospace, marine, public transportation, agriculture, and our military services to the most advanced innovators in the world to evaluate challenges, create solutions, identify available funding, in an effort to provide and deliver clean energy to all.
Zero exhibitor costs is unique, thus enabling start-ups to join established companies in conveying the absolute latest innovations in clean energy.
"We understand the urgent need for collaboration and innovation, as they relate to climate change." explained ZE Summit's Executive Director, Tom Holm. "The ZE Summit & Expo pulls together experts from a large variety of industries to meet, learn, and partner with each other for a much stronger effort toward the goal of eliminating harmful emissions."
Anticipated attendance for the Summit is gaining momentum with commitments from key government agencies and industry leaders, who see this unique event as an ideal opportunity to see examples of new technologies and inventions that are needed now in order to effect crucial change.
Holm's Zero Emissions Alliance has been awarded a substantial grant that enables his management team to offer free exhibit space to qualified organizations who can contribute to the Summit with new products, education, and collaborative efforts. Due to the large variety of industries that will be represented at the the Expo, the event will include indoor space at the San Diego Convention Center, as well as outdoor space with innovative examples of air mobility solutions, over 600 feet of marina space for examples of marine industry innovations, and even an off-road course for all-terrain and first responder vehicles.
The Zero Emissions Summit & Expo website will be revised later this month to show the enhanced floor plan and other features like Discounted Housing, Programming, Speaker Submissions, etc. In the meantime, clean energy organizations can reserve free 10'x10' and 20'x10' Exhibitor space now at http://www.zesummit.com. For additional information, contact: tom@zesummit.com
