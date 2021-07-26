PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InCap Group Inc., a premier boutique investment banking firm focused exclusively on the financial services industry, is pleased to have represented Persimmon Capital Management in its sale to Dakota Wealth Management.
Established in 1998, Persimmon Capital Management ("Persimmon") is an independent wealth advisory firm serving a client base made up of ultra-high-net-worth families and private institutions. Persimmon provides its services through a disciplined approach focused on advancing their clients missions. Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, Persimmon's clients have approximately $260 million in assets under management.
Dakota Wealth Management ("Dakota") was established in 2018 by industry icon Peter Raimondi and a handpicked management team to provide a differentiated offering in the RIA space. Dakota was created as a legacy firm with a vision of creating extraordinary multi-generational wealth for its partners and clients. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Dakota has approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management after acquiring Persimmon.
Greg Horn, founder of Persimmon notes: "Our transaction with Dakota was the result of a thorough vetting of many potential partners. The InCap team was invaluable as we made our way through the process of valuation expectations, transaction structure and platform offerings. Ultimately, we believe that we ended up with the best fit and an optimal structure for both firms. We were extremely pleased with InCap's representation of us and we are very excited to be part of the growing Dakota team."
"Greg and his team are the ideal fit into Dakota's entrepreneurial and growth-oriented culture," observed Bryan Keller, Chief Strategic Officer at Dakota. "Greg's experience and track record of success are impressive, and we're excited for him to join Dakota's leadership team as we pursue the next phase of our growth. It's a challenging environment for buyers in the RIA space, and we're thrilled that Dakota's message, platform, culture and growth opportunity resonated with Greg and his team."
The closing of this acquisition represents InCap Group's sixth investment banking assignment in 2021.
