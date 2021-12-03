RESTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coming off a comprehensive digital transformation for an Army client, INCATech is pleased to announce its latest practice area: Enterprise Data Management (EDM). This capability combines INCATech's past and existing data-related services to help customers promote knowledge sharing and become wiser, more insight-driven. First, INCATech implemented a Knowledge Management (KM) framework to generate a 20 to 30% increase in productivity within the client environment. INCATech authored a KM Findings document to identify the client's pain points related to its IT infrastructure, data assets, and Knowledge Management (KM) position to prescribe a high-level way forward. INCATech examined the client's data and KM maturity and tools using a structured methodology to gather and analyze the results. Finally, INCATech authored relevant documentation to support digital transformation activities.
Data proliferation is at the highest it's ever been, and only three percent of the proliferated data in your organization meet data quality standards; 60-73% of this data will never be used for any strategic purpose. INCATech's Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Capability is poised to help your organization handle these large amounts of data, derive actionable intelligence from this data, secure this data, and find the people that can manage this data.
INCATech leverages an EDM framework with a flexible set of facets, adapted to your organization's level of maturity with data management. Our data experts will assess your organization's maturity level and then collaborate with you to identify strategic priorities and a path to mature your data management.
