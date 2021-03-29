ELGIN, Ill., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, recently joined the Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program, making it easy for all Mako- connected retailers to connect to InComm Payments' gift card services via secure Mako VPN Cloud SD-WAN tunnels. These high-speed, direct connections to InComm Payments for gift card processing are configured for fast failover to LTE cellular and other redundancies to deliver high availability.
The Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program enables distributed retailer networks to connect securely, reliably, and easily to third-party partner networks. Partners such as InComm Payments deploy physical or virtual Mako VPN concentrators to make their services directly available to tens of thousands of retail locations via simple dropdown menus in the Mako Central Management System (CMS). This allows c-store retailers using Mako appliances to connect to InComm Payments' network simply by selecting it in the appropriate dropdown menu and following the prompts.
"We believe that this partnership paves the way for many of our partners to take advantage of the easier, more affordable connectivity option provided by Mako Networks," said Bob Hoblit, Director, Strategic Technical Relationships of InComm Payments. "Mako VPN Cloud is our preferred method for connecting with retailers going forward due to its ability to deliver high performance and high availability without sacrificing high security."
"Our partnership with InComm Payments benefits all Mako Networks retail customers," said Simon Gamble, President of Mako Networks. "If they already do business with InComm Payments, Mako VPN Cloud is a faster, more reliable connection. If instead they are looking to get started with gift cards, they now have an easy, cost-effective way to connect to the industry-leading vendor."
The "win-win-win" proposition of the Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program, where Mako Networks, partners, and customers all benefit from these partnerships, is driving rapid growth, with more partners participating in the program each week.
Key technical features include:
- Mako's NAT implementation allows retailers to connect to partner networks without reconfiguring their internal IP addressing schemes.
- Secure Mako VPN Cloud tunnels allow retailers to bypass the public Internet when connecting to partner networks, maintaining compliance with brand requirements, PCI DSS, and other security standards.
- Mako's SD-WAN circuit redundancy, physical and virtual device redundancy, and geographic redundancy deliver industry-leading reliability for keeping retailers connected to partner networks.
Mako provides partners with:
- Complimentary or reduced-cost Mako VPN aggregation technology
- Secure Mako VPN Template for "One Click" configuration
- Approved Mako marketing documents
- 24×7 access to Mako technical support
The features that make this connection process so easy also make it fast and cost-effective. Switching to the Mako System from other platforms often yields substantial savings when considering both initial and ongoing costs.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the US, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, 4G/LTE, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls, and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
About InComm Payments
InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at http://www.incommpayments.com.
