Agency hires Julia Sherwin as Vice President, Head of Philadelphia Operations
NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indicate Media, a data-driven public relations and content development agency specializing in B2B Technology and Financial Services, today announced the expansion of its team with the hire of veteran communications professional Julia Sherwin.
"The strategic communications efforts of B2B tech companies selling into the enterprise have arguably never been more important than they are today," said Todd Barrish, Indicate Media President. "Today's tech companies need to convey concise and calculated messaging through multiple channels to effectively tell their stories and close enterprise deals. Indicate Media's success in the ecosystem relies on having the smartest, most capable team dedicated to each client's mission. Julia is a perfect match for our rapidly expanding team and a great benefit to all our client partners."
Leveraging her PR experience in B2B technology, Sherwin will oversee the development of client PR programs–from strategic ideation to tactical implementation–while constantly identifying and executing on new opportunities in an effort to ensure Indicate Media's clients achieve strategic business outcomes. As a former manager, she will also lead a team of direct reports.
Sherwin comes to Indicate Media with more than 20 years of public relations and journalism experience within the financial services and technology industries. She most recently led global public relations initiatives for PTZOptics, a robotic camera manufacturer specializing in AV over IP video delivery methods. Prior to that role, Sherwin was the news director and program host at a Philadelphia talk radio station, where she highlighted a variety of local and national stories. Sherwin's work has appeared in the Daily Local News, InBroadcast, the Pottstown Mercury, and Today.com.
Sherwin received a Master of Journalism degree from Temple University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Rutgers University.
"These last few years have been an incredible time, especially, to witness the rapid evolution of technologies that support digital transformation amongst businesses and their customers worldwide," said Sherwin. "Based on my experience working with global teams, I see significant opportunities for Indicate Media as an agency to not only work alongside some of the most innovative B2B tech companies but also specifically help them achieve their business objectives."
About Indicate Media
Indicate Media is a boutique public relations and digital marketing agency with headquarters in New York City and distributed team members across the United States. Founded in 2010, Indicate Media partners with global B2B technology, asset management, venture capital and growth equity firms to advance business objectives through strategic storytelling. The agency's campaigns are organized around its core offerings of public relations and content marketing and underpinned by a strong combination of analytics and creativity. With its data-driven approach, Indicate Media strives to ensure its clients are well-positioned to win the moments that matter, as well as track and measure success.
Media Contact
Peter Moran, Indicate Media, 347-880-2895, peter@indicatemedia.com
SOURCE Indicate Media