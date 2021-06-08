RICHARDSON, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ergotech Controls, Inc. dba Industrial Networking Solutions ("INS") announced today the acquisition of DH Wireless Solutions, Inc. ("DH Wireless"), a value-add reseller and systems integrator for wireless Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, DH Wireless offers products from the leading technology vendors in the Wireless IoT marketplace. This also includes DH Wireless's proprietary line of DH Portable and Custom Solutions. Rugged and secure closed-case solutions that are designed and built for mobile and fixed applications. DH Wireless provides planning, provisioning, deployment, and support services to its customers to ensure the benefits of IoT technology are fully realized.
Stephen Woram, Chief Executive Officer for INS, said, "We are excited to welcome the good people of DH Wireless into our organization. DH Wireless customers should rest assured they will quickly realize benefits as we combine the two businesses' impressive product offerings and engineering services capabilities. INS will continue to grow through organic and acquisition-based growth to better serve the rapidly expanding IoT market."
Mary Mellema, CEO along with founder and President Bob Mellema, said, "INS and DH Wireless were already well-established players in the IoT marketplace. The two companies combined form an industry leader with greater operational scale and a broader set of products and services to offer its customers throughout the United States. We are excited to work with the INS team and look forward to great success together."
About INS: INS is a pioneer in the Industrial IoT market and is one of the largest VARs in the country solely focused on this rapidly growing market. In addition to stocking and selling the leading Industrial and Enterprise IoT products, INS also has an engineering team that assists its customers with troubleshooting, designing and implementing new industrial IT infrastructure.
Cowen served as the exclusive financial advisor to INS. Wick Philips provided legal representation to INS in the transaction.
