PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 72SOLD is proud to announce Randy Cooney as its National Director of Training amid exponential growth. Cooney's primary role will be overseeing the development of training programs both nationally and in Arizona, where 72SOLD is headquartered. Cooney has spent nearly 40 years in Arizona real estate as a designated broker, owner, trainer, coach, author and instructor.
"I am a true believer in what 72SOLD is doing in the market right now," said Cooney. "Offering Arizona residents an easy, more convenient way to sell their home, and at a higher price too."
Named a "Most Influential Person" in Arizona Real Estate by the Arizona Real Estate Educators Association, Cooney, who is also a published and celebrated author, is one of the most respected instructors in the real estate industry. His ability to convey difficult information in an easy-to-understand method is a true gift. In his new role, he will be leading the 72SOLD training division and helping develop the process and procedures. Among his accolades, Cooney is also the publisher of the nation's largest real estate school publication, was named "Citizen of the Year" by the Phoenix Association of Realtors and received the National Hometown Hero Award from the National Association of Realtors. In addition, Cooney is native to Arizona and a graduate of Brophy High School and Arizona State University. He will remain the President of the Success Institute for Real Estate Professionals and a senior instructor for the Arizona School of Real Estate & Business.
"Having Randy as part of our 72SOLD team is a true honor," said 72SOLD founder, Greg Hague. "He is a powerhouse in real estate and known for his commitment to those he works with and is a true educator who is a master at his craft."
Founded by Arizona attorney, real estate authority and TV spokesperson Greg Hague, 72SOLD now operates in 38 states, offering home sellers a program to sell in 72 hours, avoid daily showings, choose their closing date, then stay in their home for up to six months after closing. A recent study by a local title company found that over the past two years, Phoenix area home sellers who used the 72SOLD program on average, sold 10.9% higher than the local median.
The announcement comes on the heels of 72SOLD Phoenix affiliate Hague Partners announcing a record year of growth, with its Realtors outselling the average Phoenix Realtor by a margin of over nine to one. A recent independent market analysis done by a third-party title company showed Hague Partners is the fastest growing real estate firm in Arizona now achieving almost an 8% market share, 400% higher than just 12 months ago.
In 2021, The Arizona Cardinals announced a multi-year deal where 72SOLD became the NFL team's official partner in real estate.
Also, 72SOLD was approved as the only real estate firm to air commercials during Sunday's NFL Super Bowl LVI matchup. For more information on 72SOLD visit 72SOLD.com.
About 72SOLD
72SOLD developed a way to sell homes in 72 hours using an auction-like process that creates a competitive environment with buyers aggressively bidding against each other, driving up the sale price, netting 72SOLD sellers thousands more than if they sold the traditional way. 72SOLD sellers don't have to endure daily showings, can choose their best close date, and can stay in the comfort of their home for up to six months after closing. 72SOLD's home selling program has been featured on ABC, CBS, and NBC News, showcased in Forbes, and received several U.S. trademarks. Get a price on your home at 72SOLD.com. It only takes 15 minutes. For more information on 72SOLD visit 72SOLD.com.
